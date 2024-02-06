Reagan: Trump has made the GOP great again

For Democrats and their weeping soulmates in liberal media, it’s “Mourning in America.”

Not morning — M-O-U-R-N-I-N-G.

But for those of us who voted for Donald Trump, today feels like the opening line of my father’s famous TV campaign commercial — “It’s morning again in America.”

The message of Ronald Reagan’s 1984 ad — considered one of the greatest political spots ever — was that after four tough years in office his policies had fixed America and restored the country to greatness.

I’m obviously feeling terrific about Trump’s defeat of Kamala Harris, and I’m not feeling at all sorry for her or her red-eyed supporters.

Some diehard Democrats and permanently deranged talking heads on CNN and MSNBC are already doubling down on their hate and vowing to fight, fight, fight against President Trump II.

But the only thing they are proving is that they didn’t learn any lessons from Trump’s sweeping victory and still don’t understand why their candidate lost.

It was not only because Harris had no political message of her own except a negative one — that Trump was a threat to our democracy and his MAGA supporters were garbage.

It was not only because Harris spoke in platitudes, hid from unfriendly media and unconditionally defended the Biden administration’s failed border and economic policies.

Harris also lost because she ran a campaign that was so angry and nasty that many Republicans were forced to take a second look at Trump and accept him despite his personal flaws and narcissism.

As a Reagan conservative, I was not in favor of Trump running for president as a Republican.

I basically told him that one day back in 2015, when he called me on the phone to ask me something about appearing on my radio talk show. (He was not aware that I was no longer doing it.)

“You know,” he said to me. “I think I’m going to run for president of the United States.”

“As a Democrat or a Republican?” I asked.

“Republican. Could I get your support?”