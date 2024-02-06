Reagan: The never-ending tragedy of Los Angeles’ wildfires

The fires that destroyed so much of Los Angeles have dropped off the national media’s front pages.

The wildfires are no longer a serious threat. President Trump and the camera crews have come and gone.

And tens of thousands of Los Angeles fire victims are now out of America’s public eye and trying to do the impossible – put their lives back together.

But how do you do that when you suddenly have no house, no belongings, no neighborhood, no infrastructure, no retail stores, no hope of rebuilding any time soon – only memories?

Last week, when President Trump came to L.A. to see the devastation for himself, he learned about the incompetence of the politicians and fire officials that made the wildfires more destructive than they should have been.

He scolded Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for their failure to do their basic jobs.

But shaming the local politicians won’t help the woman I saw on TV who was searching for a memory in the scorched rubble of the house her father built 60 years ago.

Shaming the local politicians won’t make it easier for her to find a contractor to take the charred remains of her life to a landfill.

It won’t make it easier for her to find a new place to live, either. Or do the paperwork for building permits, or fight with her insurance company for a payout that comes anywhere near the monetary or emotional value of the house she lost.

The problems faced by thousands of burned-out homeowners and renters like that woman are unimaginable.

Some people literally lost everything. I know someone who lost the valuables they had put in a safe deposit box at the Palisades branch of Bank of America.

When the bank burned down their cash and jewels – which were not insured – melted.

The wildfires that took 29 lives, destroyed more 15,000 homes and did tens of billions worth of damage were nothing new for Los Angeles.