Reagan: The Department of Education has finally flunked out

We’ve all seen the outrageous stats for the Department of Education.

Until Donald Trump’s White House hit man Elon Musk sicced his Department of Government Efficiency on it, the Education Department had an annual budget of between $238 and $268 billion and employed about 4,100 bureaucrats.

This week, the department my father tried to kill in its infancy 45 years ago laid off about 2,000 Education Department employees. What will happen to all the billions the doomed department spends each year still must be figured out by DOGE.

Most of it — $68 billion to $150 billion — goes to higher education in the form of student aid. The rest is divvied up among K-12 schools ($40 to $60 billion) and smaller amounts for things like special ed and early childhood education.

Liberals are making the Education Department sound like it’s indispensable to America’s present and future.

But everyone in D.C. has always known that despite its huge budget, it doesn’t run classrooms or teach kids a thing. It funds public schools indirectly by sending the tax money Congress gives it back to the states, schools and students.

The Education Department has spent trillions on education in 45 years. Literally. Many other trillions have been spent by states and localities. And what has America got in return? More teachers, more administrators and dumber kids.

Fewer and fewer of our students can read or count at their grade level. In global rankings we come in 36th in math and 13th in reading. Our minority and poor kids are the biggest victims. Trapped in terrible city schools, too often they “graduate” with zero skills and no future except as a lookout for a drug gang.

The bureaucrats at the Education Department have slightly increased the number of poor students who get access to college and special programs, but it’s been at a huge cost.

It’s not just the money they’ve wasted. They’ve protected a rigid and outdated system of schooling and done nothing innovative or revolutionary to help our kids get smarter or give parents more choices.

Parents are not blameless for the failures of our public education. They’ve put up with lousy schools, lousy teachers and lousy school boards for decades, even in the red suburbs.