Reagan: Rooting for Musk and his Chain Saw Boys

Just how desperate can Trump’s enemies get?

Last week, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren were in full meltdown mode because President Trump and Elon Musk were being so mean to our bloated federal bureaucracy.

She and the liberal media are outraged over Musk’s ruthless chain sawing in Washington and act like he’s seized power from Trump in a coup.

But Musk is the American hero conservatives and libertarians have been waiting for.

He has started doing something with his Department of Government Efficiency that politicians from both parties have talked about and promised to do for decades but never got around to doing.

The South African-born genius has hired a gang of young computer toughs to help DOGE find and root out the waste, fraud, rot and abuse that infests alphabet agencies like USAID, the IRS and the Department of Education.

The longtime commuters on the federal gravy train, i.e., Democrats, are incensed, calling for resistance, filing law suits, threatening impeachment and saying a lot of dumb things in public.

Sen. Warren referred to Musk’s young wizards as flunkies. Her hysterical colleague Chuck Schumer called them a shadow government.

Maureen Dowd of the New York Times calls Musk’s geeks “lost boys” and says “With a pitiless and mindless velocity, they are running roughshod over the government – and the globe.”

Sniff, sniff. Our poor $7 trillion government.

Democrats and their liberal media allies have now become the official champions of faceless bureaucrats – the heroic defenders of America’s newest victim-class.

Someone sneered that one of Musk’s smartest “unvetted” young geeks, the unfortunately nicknamed “Big Balls,” was just a 19-year-old. How could someone that age be an expert in anything, they asked?

How could kids that young be trusted with access to the sensitive personal and financial data stored in government computer files at places like Social Security?