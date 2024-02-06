Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind

Jeeze.

In just one day everyone in the country saw why the people in charge of the Democrat Party want to keep Kamala Harris off TV.

And in just one day everyone in the country saw why Donald Trump wants our sitting vice president on TV as much as possible.

The Trump campaign wants Harris to make a hundred more unscripted appearances on her media tour — even on safe, friendly and embarrassing liberal political places like “The View,” the Howard Stern radio show and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

On “The View” Harris didn’t merely deliver her usual canned political BS and toss out a few of her trademark Word Salads. She created a free killer ad for the Trump campaign.

It happened when one of the leftist ‘Ladies of the View” asked VP Harris if there was something she would have done differently in the last four years.

Harris said “there is not a thing that comes to mind” — and then boasted how she had been a part of most of Biden’s important decisions.

You mean like blowing open the southern border and letting 10 million illegal immigrants come in, Madame Vice President?

You mean like that smooth Afghanistan withdrawal Biden pulled off? Those tyrannical lockdowns and covid vax mandates? Those trillion-dollar deficits?

The ladies were so busy slobbering over Harris’ presence and pitching softballs — and beach balls — to her that they never thought about those troubling questions.

The VP’s dumbest statement — proudly tying herself to the Joe Biden record of failure at home and abroad — became a Republican campaign ad within the hour.

Meanwhile, on Stern’s show she was grilled about how long she worked out in the morning. The pair also shared their love of MSNBC’s deranged Joe Scarborough.