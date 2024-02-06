Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind

Jeeze.
In just one day everyone in the country saw why the people in charge of the Democrat Party want to keep Kamala Harris off TV.
And in just one day everyone in the country saw why Donald Trump wants our sitting vice president on TV as much as possible.
The Trump campaign wants Harris to make a hundred more unscripted appearances on her media tour — even on safe, friendly and embarrassing liberal political places like “The View,” the Howard Stern radio show and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
On “The View” Harris didn’t merely deliver her usual canned political BS and toss out a few of her trademark Word Salads. She created a free killer ad for the Trump campaign.
It happened when one of the leftist ‘Ladies of the View” asked VP Harris if there was something she would have done differently in the last four years.
Harris said “there is not a thing that comes to mind” — and then boasted how she had been a part of most of Biden’s important decisions.
You mean like blowing open the southern border and letting 10 million illegal immigrants come in, Madame Vice President?
You mean like that smooth Afghanistan withdrawal Biden pulled off? Those tyrannical lockdowns and covid vax mandates? Those trillion-dollar deficits?
The ladies were so busy slobbering over Harris’ presence and pitching softballs — and beach balls — to her that they never thought about those troubling questions.
The VP’s dumbest statement — proudly tying herself to the Joe Biden record of failure at home and abroad — became a Republican campaign ad within the hour.
Meanwhile, on Stern’s show she was grilled about how long she worked out in the morning. The pair also shared their love of MSNBC’s deranged Joe Scarborough.
On Colbert’s sad late show Harris cackled insanely, sipped a Miller Lite and auditioned her newest fake accent — a Jamaican one to go with her black and Latino accents.
She also professed her love for America and the American people. Haven’t you heard, Stephen, they have aspirations and dreams and an incredible work ethic?
Wednesday was also the day “60 Minutes” was outed on the Internet for secretly improving one of the answers Harris gave to veteran CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker in her rambling, incoherent interview with him last weekend.
When Whitaker originally asked how much control the United States has over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris gave one of her patented, head-hurting, run-on answers that Grok AI would take a week to decipher.
But when segments were live-streamed in the middle of the week it turned out someone at “60 Minutes” — surely not Whitaker — had attached a shorter, punchier answer to the Netanyahu question.
By Thursday CBS was not commenting. The Harris campaign was swearing it had nothing to do with the edit. And the Trump campaign was calling for CBS to release the unedited transcript of the entire interview.
This week we watched a candidate running for president of the U.S. prove she’s not qualified to run a local school board.
She can’t think clearly on her feet — or in a talk-show guest chair. She has no ideas of her own, except progressive ones from 2019 like banning fracking which she has flip-flopped on.
Can you envision her at a NATO conference next year or answering questions at a press conference about the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East?
If she’s elected, God forbid, she’ll still have no answers for anything until someone feeds them into her teleprompter.
At the end of the day, all she knows for certain is “I’m not Joe Biden” and “I’m not Donald Trump.”
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.
