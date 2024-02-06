Reagan: Good morning America ... again

It was a good thing Ronald Reagan didn’t win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 1976.

It’s also a good thing Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020.

It’s strange to say, but both of their losses turned out for the better — for themselves and, so far anyway, for our country and the world.

In my father’s case, as I’ve written before, if he had become president in 1976, he would not have been able to pull off his historic accomplishments — winning the Cold War without a fight, fixing the U.S. economy and making America strong and great again.

In 1976 the rest of the world was not ready to help my father tear down the Evil Empire. There was no Maggie Thatcher, no Pope John Paul and no Lech Walesa to join his crusade.

And when 1985 came along, instead of getting ready to negotiate those nuclear arms talks with Mikhail Gorbachev, my father would already have been out of office.

Other parallels between my father and Trump are easy to find.

Both were entertainers, natural showmen who understood and used the persuasive power of the camera and the media.

Both were shot and narrowly escaped death. Both believed they were saved by God to serve a higher purpose.

The most important parallel, though, is how Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump both bounced back after the rough-and-tumble political trials and tribulations they suffered during their first four years in office.

Both received clear electoral mandates in their re-election campaigns so they could carry out their original missions of making America great again.

Based on what we’ve already seen in Week 1 of “Trump, Part 2,” it looks like he and the rest of the U.S. are going to be better off in the long run because he lost to Biden in 2020.

Biden royally screwed up everything he touched for four years, as President Obama warned us he probably would.