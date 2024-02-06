Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again

“Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

That simple question to America’s voters was coined in 1980 by my father when he debated Jimmy Carter on TV.

Part of my father’s closing statement, it probably won the night for him.

Since then it’s become a question that has been asked to voters in some form or another in every televised presidential debate.

My father followed it up with several other rhetorical questions that are just as relevant today as they were 44 years ago:

“Is it easier for you to go and buy things in the stores than it was four years ago? …

“Is America as respected throughout the world as it was four years ago?”

“Do you feel that our security is as safe, that we’re as strong as we were four years ago?”

I’ve got some similar questions for the voters today who can’t decide on Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

“Are you safer today than you were four years ago?”

“Are you safer today with major wars going on in the Middle East and Ukraine?”

“Are you safer today with Vladimir Putin rattling his nukes at us and Iran threatening Israel?”

“Are you safer today with an open Southern border and 10 or 12 million undocumented immigrants, questionable asylum seekers, Venezuelan gang members and terrorists scattered who-knows-where across the USA?

“Are you safer today in San Francisco with thousands of homeless and mentally disturbed people sleeping and getting stoned on fentanyl on the downtown sidewalks?”

“Are you safer in Springfield, Ohio, where 20,000 Haitian migrants have suddenly moved to town?”

“Are you safer today in Los Angeles, where petty criminals go unpunished by district attorneys and a Metro bus was just hijacked at gunpoint at 1 a.m. by a guy who shot a passenger to death?”

“Are you safer today at your favorite mall with the smash and grabs and hijackings or in downtown Beverly Hills wearing your best jewelry?”