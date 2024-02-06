Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving

It doesn’t matter how many terrible wars we’re mired in overseas.

It doesn’t matter how many seemingly unsolvable social and political problems we face at home.

At this time of year, we Americans have the usual Walmart store of blessings to be thankful for.

An extra reason for the entire country to give thanks next week is the fact that the long-dreaded 2024 election is finally in our rearview mirror — and for half of us the outcome was a blessing.

Thanksgiving is usually a national holiday that doesn’t get stuck in the swamp of partisan politics.

But this year the shocking victory of Donald Trump was too much to take for ordinary Democrats and many of our most fragile liberal TV talking heads and pundits.

Three weeks after Election Day, most of the liberal media are still in meltdown mode.

They are encouraging lame-duck Biden Democrats, the Justice Department, the Coast Guard — anyone who works for the federal government — to do whatever it takes to sabotage Trump’s incoming administration, even before he takes office.

Whether it’s risking a nuclear war with Russia by giving gifts of fancy rockets to Ukraine or digging up every speck of old dirt on Trump’s cabinet picks, Democrats and the liberal media are so busy trying to thwart Trump they have little time to give thanks for anything or anyone.

Some nasty newspaper columnists and teary-eyed panelists on CNN are so despondent about Trump’s victory they are willing to spoil the love and fun at half of America’s Thanksgiving dinners.

They are urging their fellow Democrats not to invite — or to dis-invite — friends and family members to Thanksgiving dinner who voted for Trump or didn’t vote for Kamala Harris.

Some MAGA hardheads who are just as dumb are saying they aren’t going to sit down with RINOs who hate Trump and think Mitt Romney is a real Republican.

But making our family Thanksgiving tables smaller and smaller because of politics is all wrong. It does nothing but ruin America’s best holiday and further divide the country into partisan bubbles and silos.