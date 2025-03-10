Reagan: Democrats' hate trumps a kid with cancer

President Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress this week — one of the longest to in recent times — was terrific.

It was a 90-minute political walk-off home run. It was funny and entertaining, and I loved every minute. I could have watched another hour. My father would have loved it, too.

The speech showed Trump at his best and most confident — and having fun.

And it drove more nails into the Democrat Party coffin by exposing for the deplorable human beings they really are.

A few minutes in, Trump pointed over to the Democrats and predicted that no matter what he was going to say, he knew they were never going to stand up or applaud.

They not only proved him right, but for the next hour and a half they showed the whole world what nasty and heartless partisans they were.

The Democrats also broke new ground in party stupidity Tuesday night when they held up and waved their little protest signs that said “False” or “Musk Steals” whenever Trump paused for his applause lines.

But the Democrats really hit bottom when Trump introduced the mothers and families of girls who had been raped and killed by illegal immigrants that were in the country because of Biden’s failed border policies.

As predicted, the Democrats didn’t stand or clap or shed a tear.

And when that sweet 13-year-old boy with brain cancer was surprised with an honorary membership in the Secret Service, it was the night’s most eye-watering moment for everyone in the chamber — except for the hateful Democrats.

Later, when Democrats chose rookie Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan to give their response to Trump’s speech, she took the opportunity to use my father to criticize the way Trump spanked Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy in public in the Oval Office last week.