Reagan: Democrats' hate trumps a kid with cancer

President Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress this week — one of the longest to in recent times — was terrific.
It was a 90-minute political walk-off home run. It was funny and entertaining, and I loved every minute. I could have watched another hour. My father would have loved it, too.
The speech showed Trump at his best and most confident — and having fun.
And it drove more nails into the Democrat Party coffin by exposing for the deplorable human beings they really are.
A few minutes in, Trump pointed over to the Democrats and predicted that no matter what he was going to say, he knew they were never going to stand up or applaud.
They not only proved him right, but for the next hour and a half they showed the whole world what nasty and heartless partisans they were.
The Democrats also broke new ground in party stupidity Tuesday night when they held up and waved their little protest signs that said “False” or “Musk Steals” whenever Trump paused for his applause lines.
But the Democrats really hit bottom when Trump introduced the mothers and families of girls who had been raped and killed by illegal immigrants that were in the country because of Biden’s failed border policies.
As predicted, the Democrats didn’t stand or clap or shed a tear.
And when that sweet 13-year-old boy with brain cancer was surprised with an honorary membership in the Secret Service, it was the night’s most eye-watering moment for everyone in the chamber — except for the hateful Democrats.
Later, when Democrats chose rookie Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan to give their response to Trump’s speech, she took the opportunity to use my father to criticize the way Trump spanked Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy in public in the Oval Office last week.
Referring to how the president reacted angrily when Zelenskyy tried to sabotage him in front of the media by reneging on a deal he had agreed to that would have ended the slaughter in Ukraine, Slotkin claimed Ronald Reagan “must be rolling in his grave” at the way Zelenskyy was treated.
Sorry, Senator. Not even close.
My dad would have backed up what Trump did to Zelenskyy 1,000 percent. And your claim that Trump would have lost the Cold War is also a truckload of partisan BS.
What Zelenskyy tried to do to Trump was just like what happened to my dad in 1986 at the Reykjavík Summit in Iceland when he met with the Soviet Union’s Mikhail Gorbachev.
They had reached an agreement in private about a path to limiting each country’s strategic nuclear weapons. But then, when Gorbachev appeared before the news cameras, he tried to pull a fast one a la Zelenskyy.
He said any arms agreement had to be dependent on the U.S. ditching its “Star Wars” space-based missile defense system. My dad, who ran for president in part because he was sick of seeing the U.S. give in to so many Soviet demands, said “Nyet” and walked away.
In the same way the liberal media ganged up on Trump last week for “betraying” Ukraine, in 1986 the entire liberal mainstream media — then concentrated at NBC, CBS, ABC, the New York Times and the Washington Post — acted like my father started WWIII.
The liberal establishment media no longer have those evil political powers today, thanks to the Internet. X alone is more influential than all of print. No one east of Philly cares what the New York Times thinks about anything anymore — which is a good thing.
Speaking of X, this tweet I posted summing up my son Cameron’s opinion of Slotkin’s attempt to use his grandfather to bash Trump speaks for the Reagan Family:
“They literally hated him (Grandpa) while he was alive. A Democrat was in charge before him … and he never got us out of the Cold War. Democrats pandering to mindless people by invoking grandpa’s name is (bleep).”
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.
