Reagan: The ending days of Biden’s presidency

Praise the Lord for his mercy.

Joe Biden’s failed presidency has finally come to an end.

There’s no predicting what Biden will do at the last minute to sabotage Donald Trump.

But as he proved this week in an interview and in his bitter farewell speech, Joe Biden is clearly suffering through the final stages of TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Like those with Alzheimer’s, TDS victims suffer confusion, incoherence and bursts of anger. In Biden’s case, it also causes delusions of grandeur and amnesia.

Early this week he was still telling USA Today that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was an “extraordinary success”, not a national embarrassment, and boasting that he saved America from economic collapse.

Apparently, he forgot that the inflation rate since he took office has been 20%. He also repeated his laughable claim that he could have beaten Trump but instead took a knee for the sake of his party.

In his dark farewell address Wednesday night, Biden warned about the threat of dark money, disinformation and said “an oligarchy is taking shape in America, of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms. …”

Obviously referring to zillionaire Elon Musk’s unofficial partnership with his new pal Trump, Biden apparently forgot he just gave a Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros, his preferred kind of meddling billionaire.

Before Biden delivered his hypocritical goodbye, his fellow Democrats in the Senate spent Tuesday and Wednesday making fools of themselves at the confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet appointees.

Future Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and future Attorney General Pam Bondi hit back-to-back walk-off home runs before their committees and almost certainly solidified the vote of every Republican in the Senate.

On the other hand, Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine and the insufferable Mazie Hirono of Hawaii asked nasty, asinine, unsuccessful gotcha questions and made creepy personal attacks that made them seem petty, stupid and unprepared, which they were.

Speaking of Democrats behaving badly, the ones who’ve been running California as a one-party state for decades are doing their best to ruin what’s left of their party’s reputation.