Reagan: Democracy outvoted the Democrats

The Democrats did not do a good job of dealing with their terrible loss.

In fact, they and the liberal media collectively melted down in front of the whole world last week when Donald Trump and America’s voters dealt Kamala Harris a decisive, humiliating and historic election defeat.

For a bunch of supposedly sophisticated liberal politicians, journalists and celebrities who profess to love democracy, it was an embarrassing but completely predictable display of bad sportsmanship, denial, reverse racism and partisan bias.

Joy Reid of MSNBC blamed white women for Harris’ loss. Al Sharpton blamed misogynist Black men.

Jimmy Kimmel cried on the air. So did Van Jones on CNN and former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill on MSNBC.

And John Dickerson — a top CBS newsman and future “CBS Evening News” co-anchor — betrayed his bias by choking up on the “Late Show” when Stephen Colbert asked him how he planned to explain Trump’s election to his kids.

Millions of progressive Democrats are despondent at the thought of living under the “dictatorship” of President Trump for the next four years.

And now their favorite politicians are pointing fingers at each other for letting Harris become the party nominee in the first place, and then for failing to prevent her wipeout on Election Day.

They can’t blame Party Crank Emeritus James Carville. He saw the Kamala train wreck coming out of the station, but his bitter, foul-mouthed rants were ignored by party bosses.

Instead, Democrats and the liberal media spent three months cheering on Kamala as if she had a real chance to win and warning us incessantly that Trump was a dictator in waiting.

If Trump won, they cried over and over, he would kill our democracy. There’d be no more elections and everybody who has ever disagreed with him was going to go to jail or face a firing squad.

But anyone with an underanged brain always knew the fear mongering about the end of democracy was partisan BS.

The American people, the country, Trump and the MAGA Republican Party all won big last week. The biggest losers in the short run and the long run were Democrats.