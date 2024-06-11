All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJune 11, 2024

Reagan: A bad week for the Biden Clan

It was a good week for the Reagan family. Not so much for the Biden clan. On Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where my father is buried, there was a fine ceremony to mark the 20th year of his passing and recall the conservative principles that powered his domestic and foreign successes...

Michael Reagan avatar
Michael Reagan

It was a good week for the Reagan family.

Not so much for the Biden clan.

On Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where my father is buried, there was a fine ceremony to mark the 20th year of his passing and recall the conservative principles that powered his domestic and foreign successes.

And on Thursday, when the library marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, it also celebrated the famous speech my father gave 40 years ago when he traveled to Normandy to honor the brave Americans who hit the beaches on June 6, 1944.

Meanwhile, it was a bad week for the Biden family – in court and in the legacy media.

Hunter was on trial in the Biden-friendly state of Delaware for lying on his gun application, which for him is like getting a federal parking ticket.

Don’t worry, Democrats. The multi-troubled first son – or any other member of the Biden Crime Family – is not likely to be found guilty of foreign influence peddling, tax evasion or anything serious.

He’ll never be charged by the Justice Department with 93 felonies or have to post a $50 million cash bond to stay out of a jail cell.

As for the Big Guy in the White House, he continued to be battered by the mainstream media, which may have turned on him.

After almost four years of hearing his presidential gaffes, garbled sentences and favorite lies about his past triumphs, some of his former friends and defenders in journalism have noticed what has been obvious to the rest of America for years.

Joe Biden is too old and too confused to function as a president.

The Wall Street Journal did a major behind-the-scenes piece about the sharp decline of Biden’s mental and physical state.

A chorus of Democrats and Biden partisans in the media tried to say the Journal’s article was a Republican hit piece. Joe Scarborough practically had an on-air stroke.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But the Journal’s reporting and cover story about Biden in Time exposed the cruel truth.

Our president is unable to hold a thought, answer a reporter’s question or explain any of the disastrous domestic or foreign policies that the people behind him are dreaming up for him and loading into his teleprompters.

Time said it “lightly edited” the often-incomprehensible transcript of its softball interview with Biden, which raises suspicions.

And the magazine did not release the audio of the interview, which pretty much confirms all those suspicions.

Like the Justice Department’s recent refusal to release the audio recording of Biden’s two-day interview with special counsel Robert Hur, Time’s audio is no doubt being suppressed because it was too damning and too embarrassing.

The worst mistake President Biden made this week, though, was his executive order to “fix” the mass invasion of illegal immigrants that he created in 2021 with his previous executive decisions.

The proclamation Biden signed on Tuesday temporarily stops granting asylum to migrants if illegal crossings pass a certain average number per day. Exceptions include permanent U.S. residents and unaccompanied children.

There are all kinds of crazy bureaucratic and legal rules in the order about when the restrictions are to be discontinued or resumed.

But basically up to 2,500 illegal migrants a day (75,000 a month) can now come in through the official ports of entry.

There are lots of questions about this supposed fix: How will the Border Patrol count the illegal migrants? What about gotta-ways? Are the new rules going to incentivize the trafficking of unaccompanied kids?

The left thinks Biden’s fix is too mean to genuine asylum seekers.

The right thinks it’s not a solution and just an election year pander to Democrat and independent voters who are sensible enough to worry about the harm our wide-open border is doing to the entire country.

The good news is, Biden’s fix is almost certain to be stopped by the courts, so in the real world it’ll actually fix nothing – exactly what it’s intended to do.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillio...
OpinionDec. 20
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous ups...
OpinionDec. 20
Prayer 12-20-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
OpinionDec. 19
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
OpinionDec. 19
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
OpinionDec. 19
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
OpinionDec. 19
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
Prayer 12-19-24
OpinionDec. 19
Prayer 12-19-24
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
OpinionDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent call to action for Congress
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
OpinionDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
Prayer 12-18-24
OpinionDec. 18
Prayer 12-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy