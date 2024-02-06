Ready for the Catfish: Cape baseball team starts new tradition

Excitement is growing for the inaugural year of the Cape Catfish, and a wooden-bat college baseball league, which will be enlivening Capaha Park throughout the summer. First home game is June 4, and Cape fans will have a big part to say in the success of the team, but maybe not in a way they expect.

Think Cardinals baseball. And Cardinals nation.

Part of the success of the Cardinals is their fans understand baseball and create a fun, respectful, family-friendly environment, which charms all who witness it, including the players, their families and even the opposition. Why did star Paul Goldschmidt sign an extension with the Cardinals not long after being traded to St. Louis, rather than test free agency for more money? In large part, because St. Louis is a great baseball town, renowned for the knowledge and support of its fans.

With a college baseball league of top talent, where the players aren’t paid money, the environment of games and the charm of the town is even more important in attracting the best players (as is onfield management, since college coaches will need to trust how their cherished recruits, especially pitchers, are handled). Upon returning to their college campuses, Catfish players – coming from far and near – will share their experiences with their college teammates, and Cape Girardeau will establish its own reputation, helping to determine the talent of players in the future. The better the atmosphere here — and the more the players feel the energy — the higher the chance for success. As part of the effort, fans in the stands will, in effect, be ambassadors for Cape Girardeau.

Of course, a great atmosphere for fans is a win in itself. In this case, think of what the Cubs were for decades: lovable, because the atmosphere at Wrigley was great, even if they didn’t win. The Cape Catfish at the new Capaha Field has the potential to be fun, too, win or lose. But over time, with a great atmosphere, a virtuous cycle of success is created.

To enhance the atmosphere, team owner Andy Patel has invested significant money to help the city improve Capaha Park. Among the amenities, a new entertainment plaza along the first base line and a right field homerun deck. There will be a kid’s zone for the little ones, and for many homes game, live bands. Several games will include free items for at least the first 750 attendees. And between innings, contests and giveaways.