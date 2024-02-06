Reading good books is a resolution worth keeping

If you would have asked me as a kid my favorite subject in school, I definitely would not have said reading.

Getting glasses around the first grade made reading more manageable; nevertheless, I was not one to sit down and enjoy it. That is until my parents bought me a subscription to Baseball Weekly.

I was, and continue to be, a huge baseball fan. I watched it on TV, played on teams, threw a ball against the house to practice. You name it, I likely tried it when it came to baseball. My parents knew my passion for the game and lack of interest in reading, and they thought a subscription to the baseball publication would get me started. Maybe that would lead to future topics. Later on, my reading moved to the Southeast Missourian sports pages. Iï¿½d wake up in the morning, ask mom for the sports section and give her the rest of the paper. She was happy to oblige and encouraged this daily habit.

Today I make a living, in part, by reading. Itï¿½s ironic that something I previously did not enjoy plays an important role in my career. And itï¿½s something I do enjoy.

Youï¿½ll hear leadership experts say that leaders are readers. To that end, in addition to this newspaper and baseball books, I read other publications and nonfiction. A good book is worth the investment. Here are a few of the dozen or so books I invested time into reading in 2017.

4. ï¿½Itï¿½s My Pleasure: The Impact of Extraordinary Talent and a Compelling Cultureï¿½ by Dee Ann Turner. Written by the vice president of corporate talent for Chick-fil-A, this book gives readers a look inside the chicken empire. Chick-fil-A is a fantastic restaurant when it comes to good food at a reasonable price, but the fast food chain is widely considered a great culture company with top-notch customer service highlighted by a simple response to customers: ï¿½Itï¿½s my pleasure.ï¿½ They also close their doors on Sundays so employees can spend time with family and attend church services. If you love the restaurant and want to learn how to bring outstanding customer service to your workplace, check out the book. Fellow author and speaker Patrick Lencioni summed it up with his review: ï¿½This is one of those rare books that contains such deceptively simple wisdom that youï¿½ll wonder, ï¿½Why doesnï¿½t every company do this?ï¿½ï¿½

3. No. 3 on this list is a series by talk-radio show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh and his wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh. Limbaugh, as you might expect, is the lead character in the books. But itï¿½s not Rush Limbaugh. Itï¿½s Rush Revere, a tribute to early American patriot Paul Revere.

So far Iï¿½ve made in through the first two books: ï¿½Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims: Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americansï¿½ and ï¿½Rush Revere and the First Patriots: Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans.ï¿½