Quietly work to restore America

After a well-deserved victory lap, the GOP majorities in the House and Senate need to quietly get down to the business of restoring America. And the key word is quietly.

By now we should understand that the left has not and perhaps never will fully accept the legitimacy of Donald Trump.

This lack of recognition and acceptance may prove more challenging than the true issues of importance facing this nation.

In between football this weekend, you may have noticed some upset Americans (and others) showed their disdain for the voting results by staging a series of marches.

Although the largely female theme of the protests was to target Trump, in reality these protesters were marching against the 60 million or so voters who pulled the lever for Trump.

But the GOP should not and cannot ignore the millions who protested this weekend. If organizers are to be believed, (and I take them at their word) an estimated 4.8 million protesters turned out in over 600 marches across the world.

This massive demonstration should give pause to the momentum to undo the Obama years. But pause does not mean retreat.

Regardless of the protests, it remains essential that the burdensome regulations and financial hardships imposed under the former administration must be reversed.

One seasoned analyst on a hostile television network let the cat out of the bag during the protests. The analyst said the marches were not about women but rather about liberalism.