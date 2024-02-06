Putin's wish and the consequences he can't control

Vladimir Putin announced Monday that he had decided to recognize two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent breakaway "republics" and immediately ordered Russian troops into those territories to carry out "peacekeeping" functions. A better term would be "tornaway republics" since Putin has been waging war there for years. It remains to be seen whether this is the start of an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Regardless, Putin should be careful what he wishes for.

In American foreign policy debates, "careful what you wish for" is a common refrain. Various realists, noninterventionists and isolationists championing "restraint" invoke it all the time. Citing Thomas Jefferson's caution against "entangling alliances" and John Quincy Adams' admonition against going abroad "seeking monsters to destroy," opponents of an assertive U.S. foreign policy have been warning of "blowback" or "unintended consequences" for generations.

It's great advice -- and not just when it comes to foreign policy. What parent hasn't said "be careful what you wish for?"

My problem is that in the American context, such warnings tend to be parochial and arrogant, because they assume that America's foreign policy options are unconstrained and any use of force -- or step in that direction -- is purely a matter of ideological choice. Thus, every policy mistake or setback is seen as stemming from a decision we didn't have to make.

Using this lens, our adversaries' actions are rational, inevitable or understandable responses to our blundering. (There's a lot of this sort of thing on the right of late. Putin's aggression toward Ukraine is apparently both Joe Biden's fault and none of our business).

Sometimes, however, America isn't the victim of blowback, it is the blowback. For instance, someone should have told Osama bin Laden to be careful what he wished for. He got what he wanted on 9/11. He hoped the attack would launch a war between the West and the Islamic world ending with an al-Qaida-led victory against the West. Suffice it to say, he died from foreign policy blowback.

Similarly, restraint invites blowback, too. The withdrawal from Afghanistan was the greatest foreign policy win for the champions of retrenchment and restraint in decades, demonstrating there's a significant difference between winning a policy dispute and a policy win.