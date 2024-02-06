Putin, not NATO, is to blame

Bad ideas never truly go away. So it is that an old left-wing trope from the Cold War has currency again, both on the populist right and among progressives.

The argument is Vladimir Putin is so afraid of NATO he has no choice but to menace neighboring countries and occasionally invade them, as he is threatening to do once again in Ukraine.

The root cause of this conflict isn't NATO, though, it's Putin. He's the aggressor. He is the one who has created an international emergency from out of nowhere by moving 130,000 troops to the border of a country that represents no conceivable physical threat to Russia.

The North Atlantic Trade Organization is a defensive alliance. No one sincerely believes, not even the Kremlin, it is going to wage a war of aggression against Russia. Think about it. Since when does Russia have more to fear from, say, Estonia or Poland — countries on the eastern flank of NATO — than they have to fear from Russia?

If Germany won't even provide Ukraine with weapons to resist a potential invasion by Moscow, how is it going to sign up to roll into the heartland of Russia? And who's going to provide all the requisite troops and tanks? The U.S. has a lot of them, but no one else does.

In this respect, Putin could be justified in dismissing the collective forces of the most important European countries — the U.K. and France — with a version of Otto von Bismarck's supposed quip, "If Lord Palmerston sends the British army to Germany, I shall have the police arrest them."