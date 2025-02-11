Purcell: The history of executive orders

What do the Peace Corps, desegregation of the military, and the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II have in common?

They were all established by presidential executive orders, or EOs.

Executive orders are all over the news of late, as President Trump uses his presidential authority to undo many of President Biden’s EOs and to establish a slew of new ones.

Paris Climate Agreement? His EO pulled the U.S. out of that.

Gender transitions for minors under the age of 19? His EO banned those.

Birthright citizenship? His EO says that children of undocumented immigrants born in the U.S. shall no longer become U.S. citizens.

Though the term “executive order” is not in the U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 1 grants the president executive power, but does not define it in detail, and Article II, Section 3 requires the president to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

These clauses provide the legal foundation for executive orders, allowing presidents to direct government operations.

It’s important to note, however, that EOs must be based on existing laws or constitutional authority to be legal — a president cannot create law, only the Congress can do that.

Thus, if an executive order oversteps legal boundaries, it can be challenged in court or overturned by Congress through legislation.

Which brings us to the very first EO ever issued by a president.

That was signed by George Washington in 1789 to direct federal agencies on how to handle official correspondence.

For the most part, early presidents rarely issued executive orders, and their EOs were generally issued to bring routine changes to government operations.