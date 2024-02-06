Purcell: Dreaming of tax simplification

I can’t help but dream this time of the year.

It’s the thick of winter, you see, which means I’m spending hours huddled in my home office getting a million tax details in order for my CPA.

And I’m dreaming of tax simplification.

President Donald Trump has shared a bold vision to potentially replace the income tax entirely in favor of tariffs.

Though I can’t imagine that ever happening, he has also promised to simplify tax filing to such a degree that “nine out of 10 Americans will be able to file their taxes on a single, little, beautiful sheet of paper.”

Could tax filing become as simple as it was for my father in 1959?

My dad kept a work draft of his return that he filled out in pencil, then completed the final version in ink before sending it to the IRS.

I still can’t believe how simple his tax form was.

In 1959, he paid a measly 5% in federal taxes.

Though the top income tax rate was 91% that year — President John Kennedy would slash rates a few years later — deductions were many.

Even middle-class people like my dad enjoyed their share of perks.

A heavy smoker then — who wasn’t? — he was able to deduct his cigarette taxes.

He deducted every penny he paid in gasoline taxes, too.

Were I able to do that now, with gasoline federal and state taxes totaling 77 cents a gallon in Pennsylvania, I’d be able to write off about $800 on the 1,000 or so gallons I use every year.