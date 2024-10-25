Protecting women's sports from the Left's gender ideology

Southeast and south-central Missouri is home to so many incredibly talented athletes. They spend hours upon hours training to be the best version of themselves while also taking care of business in the classroom, keeping up with chores at home, or going to work at night. That's why I, along with countless Americans, are outraged that female participation in sports is at risk because of the Left's radical attack on gender science. The Left's push to allow biological males to compete in female sports isn't about equality; it's about forcing their extreme ideology on the rest of America.
Most Americans agree that biological males have no business competing in female sports. According to a Gallup poll from June 2023, nearly 70% of Americans said that transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on teams that conform with their birth gender. There's no question that the Left and the liberal media are using this issue as a tool to divide Americans and advance their radical agenda.
In 2022, Lia Thomas -- a biological male -- became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship in any sport after taking home first place in the women's 500-yard freestyle. At the conclusion of Thomas's swimming career at the University of Pennsylvania, the biological male rose from 65th on the men's team to 1st on the women's team in the 500-yard freestyle. As one of Thomas's former teammates said, the Democrat party has "prioritized the advancement of 'trans rights' over the concerns of women, in the mistaken belief that this is somehow more compassionate and progressive."
Back in April, the Biden administration issued new Title IX regulations to expand the definition of sexual discrimination to include gender identity that would block schools and colleges from banning transgender athletes. It's one of many radical actions the Biden administration has taken to force the Left's radical agenda on conservatives and rural communities. Fortunately, Republicans are fighting back -- whether it's in Congress, state legislatures, or the courts.
As part of my effort to combat the Left's radical gender ideology, I co-authored the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023. This legislation would ensure that biological females compete against other biological females in women's sports that are operated, sponsored, or facilitated by a recipient of federal funding. While I'm glad the House passed this legislation back in April, I'm disappointed that the Senate refuses to take it up.
Here in Missouri, we're fortunate to have leaders who are committed to combating the Left's war on female sports. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is taking the Left's trans agenda to task in court. And Gov. Mike Parson signed into law legislation led by Missouri State Sen. Holly Rehder to block biological male students from participating on sports teams designated for biological females. As Rehder said, "Allowing biological males to compete against females will wipe out women's sports as we know it. We simply must protect the gains female student athletes have made since the passage of the federal Title IX Act 50 years ago."
We've seen so many incredible performances from female athletes in our region, including last year's state champions: Advance Volleyball and Valle Catholic Softball. I will never stop fighting to ensure female athletes have a level playing field. And whether they're targeting schools, libraries, the health care system or female sports, I will do everything I can to protect our rural communities from the Left's extreme agenda.
Jason Smith (R-MO) represents the eighth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
