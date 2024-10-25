Protecting women's sports from the Left's gender ideology

Southeast and south-central Missouri is home to so many incredibly talented athletes. They spend hours upon hours training to be the best version of themselves while also taking care of business in the classroom, keeping up with chores at home, or going to work at night. That's why I, along with countless Americans, are outraged that female participation in sports is at risk because of the Left's radical attack on gender science. The Left's push to allow biological males to compete in female sports isn't about equality; it's about forcing their extreme ideology on the rest of America.

Most Americans agree that biological males have no business competing in female sports. According to a Gallup poll from June 2023, nearly 70% of Americans said that transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on teams that conform with their birth gender. There's no question that the Left and the liberal media are using this issue as a tool to divide Americans and advance their radical agenda.

In 2022, Lia Thomas -- a biological male -- became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship in any sport after taking home first place in the women's 500-yard freestyle. At the conclusion of Thomas's swimming career at the University of Pennsylvania, the biological male rose from 65th on the men's team to 1st on the women's team in the 500-yard freestyle. As one of Thomas's former teammates said, the Democrat party has "prioritized the advancement of 'trans rights' over the concerns of women, in the mistaken belief that this is somehow more compassionate and progressive."

Back in April, the Biden administration issued new Title IX regulations to expand the definition of sexual discrimination to include gender identity that would block schools and colleges from banning transgender athletes. It's one of many radical actions the Biden administration has taken to force the Left's radical agenda on conservatives and rural communities. Fortunately, Republicans are fighting back -- whether it's in Congress, state legislatures, or the courts.