Protecting rural Missouri from the Left's costly climate agenda

On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, he declared war on American energy by cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have supported thousands of jobs and supplied 830,000 barrels of oil from Canada to U.S. refineries. It’s gotten even worse since then. While his radical, costly energy agenda is popular among the wealthy and most radical fringe of his party, it’s been a complete disaster for working-class Americans who are struggling to keep up with higher costs for everything from the gas they put in their cars, the groceries they buy to feed their families, and the furniture and appliances they purchase for their home. And as his new electric vehicle (EV) policy makes clear, he has no intention of abandoning his costly climate agenda.

In March, Biden announced a new EV policy that would effectively ban gas-powered vehicles by forcing auto manufacturers to comply with strict emissions requirements. The bottom line is that the government has no business forcing Americans to buy something they do not want and cannot afford. The average cost of an EV is $50,000, which is more than many working-class families in southeast and south-central Missouri make in a year. It’s an alarming reminder that their war on American energy is also a war on the working class.

Working-class families are hit the hardest by high energy costs. In Biden’s first 26 months in office, energy prices increased roughly 37.2% – the largest increase of any of the previous seven administrations. Whether the Left is hitting U.S. energy with crushing tax increases, forcing Americans to purchase EVs, or waging a regulatory assault to stifle domestic energy production, their radical climate agenda is an absolute nightmare for rural Americans and small businesses, especially at a time when prices for everyday goods are the highest they’ve been in decades.