Protecting our rural values and way of life

Here in southeastern and south-central Missouri, we're very blessed to live in an area that's home to some of the best hunting found anywhere in the state. While we always set out hoping for a successful day, what makes hunting really special is that it's an opportunity to spend time with friends and family, making memories we'll never forget. But as we know all too well, this proud and cherished tradition is constantly under attack by those on the Left, whether they're trying to ban guns, ammo, or even hunting in general.

Like so many outstate Missourians, I grew up around guns. We learned early on how to safely operate a firearm, whether we're using them for hunting or shooting targets out back or at the range. We also learned how important they are for protecting our homes and families -- especially for those of us in rural areas where the local police department is often miles and miles away or, in some cases, does not exist at all.

The Left believes that the Second Amendment can be legislated away. They couldn't be more wrong. The right to bear arms is one of our most important freedoms as Americans. But it's also the one that's most threatened. Time and again, Washington Democrats try to turn tragedy into an opportunity to take away our right to bear arms. Instead of holding accountable the disturbed criminals who carry out despicable acts of violence, they villainize gun owners and firearms.

Let me be clear: I will NEVER stop fighting to protect Americans' Second Amendment rights. For all of my life, I've been a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. And in Congress, I've fought tooth and nail against every attempt by Washington Democrats to force their radical anti-gun agenda on rural Americans. While the two years that Washington Democrats had control of the White House and Congress was a difficult time for law-abiding gun owners, I'm glad the American people voted in a Republican House majority that has the votes to block the Left's anti-gun agenda. But make no mistake, the fight for law-abiding gun owners is far from over.