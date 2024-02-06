Protecting freedom of religion

LGBTQ advocates are winning political backing and legal guarantees with lightning speed. Only a decade ago, President Barack Obama still claimed to oppose same-sex marriage, a position that would be unthinkable for him now. He evolved.

But politics and religion are different. Politicians may be able to turn on a dime. Christian and Hebrew colleges and universities are saying, "not so fast." Christianity is 2,000 years old, and Jewish teachings are even older. LGBTQ advocates are audaciously demanding that the tenets of these faiths be changed immediately to accommodate gay rights and gay activities on campus.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor temporarily halted an order from a New York court compelling Yeshiva University to recognize the YU Pride Alliance as an official university club with funding and listing in school publications.

Yeshiva had refused to recognize the club, because Yeshiva's mission "is to instill Torah values in its students," a university spokesman explained. Yeshiva welcomes students of any faith and any sexual identity to attend, but it will not put the university's imprimatur on clubs or activities -- such as gambling, video games or gay sex -- that violate timeless Torah values.

Sotomayor's order gave Yeshiva a temporary reprieve until the high court takes further action. But Christian colleges and universities across the U.S. are facing similar legal challenges.

The American Civil Liberties Union sides with LGBTQ advocates, claiming they're battling intolerant people who use religion as an excuse to discriminate.

The ACLU is wrong. The battle isn't about one right but two: the right of LGBTQ individuals to be protected from bias, and the long-standing right of all Americans to practice their religion -- a right guaranteed by the First Amendment.

To protect the free exercise of religion, the federal Department of Education has routinely granted an exemption to religious colleges and universities to practice their religious tenets, even when they conflict with LGBTQ rights protected under Title IX.