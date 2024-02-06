Protecting children and empowering parents

It is nearly 400 miles from Sikeston to Kansas City. That's about the same distance a Southeast Missouri resident would have to drive to get to Atlanta, Chicago or Des Moines. Despite this great distance, I think we all felt a sense of hometown pride watching the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl last weekend. You could certainly feel the excitement this week at the State Capitol, as nearly every conversation began with "How 'bout those Chiefs!" The game had so much impact, the Senate adjourned a day early so legislators could attend the victory parade. Congratulations to Kansas City and the Chiefs.

Despite the short week, we still managed to get quite a bit done. One highlight for me was the opportunity to present Senate Bill 40 to the Education and Workforce Development Committee. I've been trying to get this bill passed for a couple of years now, but I think there's a good chance it gets across the line this session. Senate Bill 40 would require a background check for adult students attending career and technical classes alongside traditional high school students. Many of the career development classes taught at Missouri's public schools are open to adults. That's great. I'm all for efforts to develop Missouri's workforce, but there is a concern when you have a 30-something-year-old man sitting next to a 16-year-old girl in a classroom.

We require criminal background checks for volunteers at our schools -- even the lunch lady has to have a background check -- so it makes sense that adult students would be held to the same standard. My bill would not prevent a person convicted of a crime from seeking additional career training, but the school could make sure to only enroll these students in a night class or some other setting where they aren't placed in the same classroom as children.