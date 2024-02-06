All federal employees swear an oath of office when they assume a position with the federal government. This includes elected employees, members of the military, hired career, and appointed employees of the federal government.

While there are slight differences in the oaths for various positions there is also one constant in all of the oaths. Everyone entering federal service swears to ï¿½protect and defend the constitution.ï¿½ Anyone who violates their oath can be fired for their violation, and if that violation includes violations of law, the employee may be subject to criminal charges and appropriate penalties.

It is the Constitution that defines the United States and sets the standards for those who are employed by the government. It is the most important document in this country, and as the federal oaths say, U.S. citizens have a duty to protect and defend the constitution.