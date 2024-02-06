Properly report pothole issues

There is a proper and efficient method of reporting potholes rather than complaining or ignoring them. We, as humans, tend to grump, complain and tell all who will listen that the streets are in "terrible condition."
I personally encountered a situation which brought this issue back into my mind. I travel Independence Street frequently and found a crumbling, sinking portion of the concrete street in the 3000 block. Rather than reporting it I simply would drive around it.
On Wednesday, I tardily decided to report it online to the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. A crew was on site within four hours to mark the area for replacement. Subsequently another crew was on site with a temporary cold patch fill in of the sinking area.
I looked in the mirror and asked: "Why didn't I report this when I first observed the problem?" It is very easy to complain about street conditions and potholes but it also is very convenient to report them to the city.
I urge and am asking all citizens to assist our city by reporting street issues by simply going to the city website: cityofcape.org.
Listed on the menu at the top of the site is an item "I want to."
Click on that and report the issue. It will greatly assist public works to properly react to your concern.
Public works grades all our streets each year, rating each as to their condition. Streets are addressed on a worst-first basis as funds are available. The majority of our streets are in good condition, but we, as citizens, tend to judge our streets according to those that need the most attention.
The city during this year will begin the planning stage for the renewal of our Transportation Trust Fund (TTF6) that will be presented to our voters in 2020. TTF has been a major success as we have invested well over $100 million into our city streets via TTF since its inception in 1995. The major emphasis for TTF6 will be repairing existing streets throughout Cape Girardeau.
My thanks to all citizens who will take advantage of the opportunity to report street issues via cityofcape.org.
Harry Rediger is the former mayor of Cape Girardeau.
