Properly report pothole issues

There is a proper and efficient method of reporting potholes rather than complaining or ignoring them. We, as humans, tend to grump, complain and tell all who will listen that the streets are in "terrible condition."

I personally encountered a situation which brought this issue back into my mind. I travel Independence Street frequently and found a crumbling, sinking portion of the concrete street in the 3000 block. Rather than reporting it I simply would drive around it.

On Wednesday, I tardily decided to report it online to the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. A crew was on site within four hours to mark the area for replacement. Subsequently another crew was on site with a temporary cold patch fill in of the sinking area.

I looked in the mirror and asked: "Why didn't I report this when I first observed the problem?" It is very easy to complain about street conditions and potholes but it also is very convenient to report them to the city.

I urge and am asking all citizens to assist our city by reporting street issues by simply going to the city website: cityofcape.org.