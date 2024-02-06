Prop Y lifts all boats: Good for all of our city

A swimming pool is a swimming pool. But this proposition represents more than the construction of a new athletic complex. It represents and provides us with the opportunity to bless a part of our city that gets little investment and often feels left out and left behind. Further, it gives the opportunity to demonstrate that we in Cape care about all of Cape.

In the past 30 years, we have witnessed the continued growth and development of our city. The quality of life in much of our town is higher and better than ever. Not so with South Cape. If anything, it can be argued this part of our community has fallen behind — and the gap between the haves and the have nots has grown wider. From a Christian perspective, we are not OK with this. A rising tide should lift all boats.

Proposition Y provides capital investment in all our schools across the city. But, the addition of the swimming complex at Jefferson Elementary is a bold and positive statement. It dovetails beautifully with the long-range dreams being addressed through the Purpose Built Community initiative. It will not only raise a new building but lift spirits. To quote the Apostle Paul in reference to the body of Christ, the church: “If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it.” We believe the passage of Proposition Y will be a source of rejoicing for one part of our city — and thus our whole city.

We pray that the day soon comes when we no longer speak of “South Cape” except in merely geographic terms. We dream of one city, united and strong where every neighborhood pulls for and has the back of the rest of the city. Passing Proposition Y is a step in that direction.

Watts is pastor of La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Brothers is pastor of Cape First in Cape Girardeau.