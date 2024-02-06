All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMarch 18, 2019

Prop Y lifts all boats: Good for all of our city

We love our city! As senior pastors of La Croix United Methodist Church and Cape First we have served a combined 59 years in Cape Girardeau. We are not only fellow pastors but friends who have together and put down deep roots in this city. We love ALL of our city!...

By the Rev. Ron Watts and the Rev. Gary Brothers

We love our city!

As senior pastors of La Croix United Methodist Church and Cape First we have served a combined 59 years in Cape Girardeau. We are not only fellow pastors but friends who have together and put down deep roots in this city.

We love ALL of our city!

It is easy to focus merely on your own thing or your own neighborhood, but our churches have made deep commitments over the years to love and serve every sector of Cape, including the most underserved and under-resourced parts. Hundreds of our members serve in a variety of capacities loving the poor and those with little voice. With this long history behind us, we are excited to get behind Proposition Y, the school bond issue before voters on April 2. Not only do we support and love our schools, we are most excited by what this proposal can mean for South Cape.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A swimming pool is a swimming pool. But this proposition represents more than the construction of a new athletic complex. It represents and provides us with the opportunity to bless a part of our city that gets little investment and often feels left out and left behind. Further, it gives the opportunity to demonstrate that we in Cape care about all of Cape.

In the past 30 years, we have witnessed the continued growth and development of our city. The quality of life in much of our town is higher and better than ever. Not so with South Cape. If anything, it can be argued this part of our community has fallen behind — and the gap between the haves and the have nots has grown wider. From a Christian perspective, we are not OK with this. A rising tide should lift all boats.

Proposition Y provides capital investment in all our schools across the city. But, the addition of the swimming complex at Jefferson Elementary is a bold and positive statement. It dovetails beautifully with the long-range dreams being addressed through the Purpose Built Community initiative. It will not only raise a new building but lift spirits. To quote the Apostle Paul in reference to the body of Christ, the church: “If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it.” We believe the passage of Proposition Y will be a source of rejoicing for one part of our city — and thus our whole city.

We pray that the day soon comes when we no longer speak of “South Cape” except in merely geographic terms. We dream of one city, united and strong where every neighborhood pulls for and has the back of the rest of the city. Passing Proposition Y is a step in that direction.

Watts is pastor of La Croix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Brothers is pastor of Cape First in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 10
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
OpinionOct. 10
Prayer 10-10-24
OpinionOct. 9
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
OpinionOct. 9
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
OpinionOct. 9
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
OpinionOct. 9
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
Prayer 10-9-24
OpinionOct. 9
Prayer 10-9-24
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
OpinionOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery
OpinionOct. 8
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery
Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?
OpinionOct. 8
Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?
Hanson: How to blow up the Middle East war in five easy steps
OpinionOct. 8
Hanson: How to blow up the Middle East war in five easy steps
Prayer 10-8-24
OpinionOct. 8
Prayer 10-8-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy