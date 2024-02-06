Prop Y important for schools -- not only for pool

An important election will occur on Tuesday, April 2. Cape Girardeau Public Schools needs your continued support to complete the necessary upgrades to Alma Schrader, Jefferson and other schools. The important thing to remember is that it is a no tax increase issue. It is for $12 million in total projects, with only a third of that designated for a future aquatic center. You will note that I said "future." The district has decided they are going to delay the issuance of $4 million in bonds for the aquatic facility and only initially bond $8 million to do the necessary educational projects at this time. The school district wants more time to acquire other partners and to raise more money for both the construction and operation of a larger facility. The city agrees with this concept and remains committed to only moving forward on an aquatic facility that is funded from both a capital project budget and an operational budget.

If you remember, last April we passed the Parks and Rec/Stormwater tax renewal with over 81 percent in positive votes. Within this plan, only $6 million was authorized for an aquatics center. The city said in its plan that it would seek partners to leverage this $6 million to build and operate a new facility. The city and the school district used the process outlined in our agreement to explore the possibility of adding additional partners via the Aquatic Facility Committee. Cape Public Schools was the only entity to come forward with an actual proposal, offering $4 million in capital funding, the site to build it and a continuing operational partnership. The committee assessed all the information from the consultants and quickly realized that $10 million was not going to replace a 50-meter pool.