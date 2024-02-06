Prop Y important for schools -- not only for pool

An important election will occur on Tuesday, April 2. Cape Girardeau Public Schools needs your continued support to complete the necessary upgrades to Alma Schrader, Jefferson and other schools. The important thing to remember is that it is a no tax increase issue. It is for $12 million in total projects, with only a third of that designated for a future aquatic center. You will note that I said "future." The district has decided they are going to delay the issuance of $4 million in bonds for the aquatic facility and only initially bond $8 million to do the necessary educational projects at this time. The school district wants more time to acquire other partners and to raise more money for both the construction and operation of a larger facility. The city agrees with this concept and remains committed to only moving forward on an aquatic facility that is funded from both a capital project budget and an operational budget.
If you remember, last April we passed the Parks and Rec/Stormwater tax renewal with over 81 percent in positive votes. Within this plan, only $6 million was authorized for an aquatics center. The city said in its plan that it would seek partners to leverage this $6 million to build and operate a new facility. The city and the school district used the process outlined in our agreement to explore the possibility of adding additional partners via the Aquatic Facility Committee. Cape Public Schools was the only entity to come forward with an actual proposal, offering $4 million in capital funding, the site to build it and a continuing operational partnership. The committee assessed all the information from the consultants and quickly realized that $10 million was not going to replace a 50-meter pool.
At this point, I think it is in the best interest of our community, our school district, our citizens and all area swimming organizations that we continue to try to find other partners to raise additional capital and operational funds to build a better facility. You, the citizens of Cape Girardeau, supported PRS2 overwhelmingly without an actual plan for the designated $6 million for an aquatic center. The school district is now faced with a very similar issue. They need your support for an initial $8 million in educational projects and a possible additional $4 million later, as they and the city continue to work together in a search for additional aquatics partners.
Both the city and Cape Girardeau Public Schools have a similar history with tax initiatives. We spend your tax dollars as we promised, on specific projects that are needed and viable for our citizens and our children. As a past long-time member of our board of education, I know and understand the importance of an excellent education for the children in our city. I understand the complex issues they face as our society has changed and how educating our kids has changed. Our district and our kids need and deserve your support on this vital issue on the ballot. Please vote "Yes" for Proposition Y on April 2.
Bob Fox is mayor of Cape Girardeau.