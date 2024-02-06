Project Veritas strips CNN naked

Project Veritas’ expose of CNN’s behind-the-scenes conference calls shows that the network’s slogan should be “We won’t fully report so you can’t knowledgeably decide.”

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas, in the ultimate trolling coup of the year, monitored and recorded CNN’s morning conference call with CNN president Jeff Zucker and other company executives and reporters for some two months. O’Keefe has released the first batch of audiotapes from those calls, which confirm the network’s anti-Donald Trump, pro-Joe Biden bias.

Exposing CNN’s liberal bias is no bombshell, as it is self-evident to any objective viewer, but it is deliciously affirming to hear these legacy media frauds betray their corruption in their own words. There’s no explaining away their admissions of news doctoring in these tapes.

The recordings prove that the executives not only dictate the network’s editorial slant but also manipulate its news side in deciding what stories will be reported and how they will be presented — to ensure that Trump is portrayed in a negative light and Biden is protected at all costs.

It would be less objectionable if the network would admit that it has a liberal bias, but it does the opposite: The anchors and reporters hold themselves out as consummate journalists, exemplary professionals committed to giving their viewers information without a partisan filter. Through these tapes, they’ve vindicated our long-standing charge that their mission is to tailor the news to fit their liberal narrative, rather than to fairly report it. These are the same people who sermonize on air and on Twitter daily about the importance of honest journalism and political integrity, and who denigrate so-called conservative networks as hopelessly biased.

You’ve seen how CNN and other liberal outlets have insulated Biden from any serious questions before and after the election. Throughout the campaign, in what I believe is one of the greatest journalistic scandals of our time, the media persistently shielded Biden from press scrutiny and ignored his obvious cognitive decline. At a rare postelection Biden press conference, they asked him no policy questions, only softballs concerning Trump’s “continued stonewalling” of Biden’s transition. In the same vein, during an unscheduled appearance a few days ago, the press asked Biden only one question: “Mr. President-elect, how does your foot feel?”