Progress update on Purpose Built Community

It has been a full year since our city of Cape Girardeau embraced the successful Purpose Built Community model that began in Atlanta, Georgia. This model is a proven successful project that revitalizes neighborhoods such as our own city's southern neighborhoods.

The Purpose Built Model is a long-term revitalization that changes neighborhoods and changes lives. The ultimate goal is to end "Generational Poverty." Some of the strategies include new mixed housing developments, early childhood and other educational improvements, crime reduction and other efforts. The strategies are initiated by the neighborhood residents themselves with city government and community support.

A significant step forward occurred during the months of August and September when, during several meetings, the neighbors and attendees declared that we need to do something now. They realized the long-term effects but offered several relatively short-term needs that could and should be addressed in the very near future. I want to spend the balance of this column outlining the current results of their suggestions.

Lighting: Dark areas were a concern during these meetings.

Our city and Ameren have arranged to replace all 79 streetlights from Shawnee Parkway to Southern Expressway and from the Mississippi River to Beaudean with new LED bulbs that will nearly double the wattage for all of this area. This project is scheduled to begin very soon and target completion is within three to five months.

Clean-up: There was a concern about excessive amounts of trash along streets, properties and alleys.

Councilman Joe Uzoaru organized and led a large group of dedicated workers to complete a special trash pick-up and alley clean sweep in the area of Sprigg to Benton and Southern Expressway to Shawnee Parkway. A multitude of workers that included landlords Uzoaru, Jason Coalter, Jay Meystedt, a team from Lacroix Church, church members and residents from the area and the community as a whole made great progress in this clean-up effort. This project is supported by our city public works department as they are currently picking up the large accumulations at the ends of alleys.