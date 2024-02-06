Progress comes slow and steady
I hope you have enjoyed the springlike weather we got a blast of this week; I sure did! There was some sunshine in the Senate chamber as well, as we were finally able to discuss pieces of legislation on the floor. It was brief, but it was good to see some return to the process that will enable our proposed policies to move forward.
Baby steps, Y'all.
I wanted to share one of the real highlights of my week and, really, the year. We passed a bill in 2021 that established longer terms for Orders of Protection for those the court deems to be in potential danger from those they are seeking protection from. One of the key provisions of that law took away the necessity for certain victims to reappear over and over in courts to maintain their safety, reliving the traumatic events as they try to move on. This week, a familiar face popped by my office to update me on her many changes in life since the last time we spoke. It was my friend, Lisa, who spent week after week testifying on this provision a couple of years ago to make lifetime protection orders possible. Each time she showed incredible strength as she had to detail her many years of being stalked and harassed by someone from a previous relationship, so that the Senate and House Committees would understand how important this policy change was. She shared how she spent many days of walking across a courthouse parking lot without the ability to carry her handgun with her, while knowing that he could come out from behind a car at any moment. This precious woman lived years under the threat of abuse, even after finally getting away.
Why was she so excited to poke her head in and see me for a minute? Because this is her first year in 13 years that she doesn't have a court date. The first year she will not have to appear in front of a judge to simply ensure her safety. It is always a great experience to see a bill you poured your heart into make it all the way through the process and receive the governor's signature, but that is nothing compared to being able to look someone in the eyes as they tell you about how that same bill is more than legislation. It's a weight off her that she wasn't sure would ever go away. It's the freedom that comes with protection. She brought instant tears to my eyes. I thank God for giving me the ability to truly affect change like this. Wow. Just WOW.
My colleagues and I also joined the members of the House this week for two joint sessions of the General Assembly. On Tuesday we heard an address from the Israeli Consul General. He provided an update on the ongoing conflict in the region. I am proud to be one of many in the Senate that stand with Israel in their ongoing fight against Hamas.
On Wednesday the General Assembly received the annual State of the Judiciary address from the Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court. A major focus of her address was the historic number of female justices now on Missouri's bench, which for the first time in our history has a female majority. The Chief Justice also focused on the need for mental health courts, more focus on juveniles in the justice system and an increase in juror pay.
In other activities, I'm happy to share that Senate Bill 768, which would increase military veterans' access to healing therapies and treatments that include the use of psilocybin, had its hearing with the Senate Emerging Issues Committee on Feb. 6. I was proud to share the many details on how this treatment could be life-changing for those suffering from conditions such as PTSD and depression, and was thankful for the many veteran witnesses who testified in favor of bringing this pilot program to Missouri. These are men and women who have paid a substantial price to allow each of us the freedoms that we enjoy. I'm honored to work with them on this important piece of legislation.
Another bill of mine took a step forward as well. Senate Bill 767 was voted out of the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee on Feb. 5. Missouri's ambiguous marriage laws make it a target for human traffickers. This bill would eliminate the gray areas of the law in this area and simply state that no person under the age of 18 can get married in the state of Missouri.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee also passed two of my bills this week. Senate Bill 862 would ensure that children who are in foster care receive Social Security passed down from a parent that has passed or is disabled. This change would require that this benefit be set aside for them when they age out of the system. Right now that money is absorbed by the state. It would be wonderful for these kids to have some money set aside to help with college or housing once they age out.
The committee also passed Senate Bill 863, which prohibits juvenile courts from refusing reunification to parents who have checked all of the boxes to get their kids back, but are currently on medication-assisted treatment for opioid or other substance misuse or dependency. I thought this issue was fixed with legislation passed a few years ago, however, it has recently come to my attention that some judges have continued with the practice. Medication assisted treatment is simply maintenance medication to keep your body from getting sick, much like a smoker needing to take heart medication because of the damage that smoking has done to their bodies. We must remove the stigma of substance use disorder and the medications associated with it!
It is exciting to see these bills moving forward and I am optimistic activity on the Senate floor will be picking up very quickly.
