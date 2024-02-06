Progress comes slow and steady

I hope you have enjoyed the springlike weather we got a blast of this week; I sure did! There was some sunshine in the Senate chamber as well, as we were finally able to discuss pieces of legislation on the floor. It was brief, but it was good to see some return to the process that will enable our proposed policies to move forward.

Baby steps, Y'all.

I wanted to share one of the real highlights of my week and, really, the year. We passed a bill in 2021 that established longer terms for Orders of Protection for those the court deems to be in potential danger from those they are seeking protection from. One of the key provisions of that law took away the necessity for certain victims to reappear over and over in courts to maintain their safety, reliving the traumatic events as they try to move on. This week, a familiar face popped by my office to update me on her many changes in life since the last time we spoke. It was my friend, Lisa, who spent week after week testifying on this provision a couple of years ago to make lifetime protection orders possible. Each time she showed incredible strength as she had to detail her many years of being stalked and harassed by someone from a previous relationship, so that the Senate and House Committees would understand how important this policy change was. She shared how she spent many days of walking across a courthouse parking lot without the ability to carry her handgun with her, while knowing that he could come out from behind a car at any moment. This precious woman lived years under the threat of abuse, even after finally getting away.

Why was she so excited to poke her head in and see me for a minute? Because this is her first year in 13 years that she doesn't have a court date. The first year she will not have to appear in front of a judge to simply ensure her safety. It is always a great experience to see a bill you poured your heart into make it all the way through the process and receive the governor's signature, but that is nothing compared to being able to look someone in the eyes as they tell you about how that same bill is more than legislation. It's a weight off her that she wasn't sure would ever go away. It's the freedom that comes with protection. She brought instant tears to my eyes. I thank God for giving me the ability to truly affect change like this. Wow. Just WOW.

My colleagues and I also joined the members of the House this week for two joint sessions of the General Assembly. On Tuesday we heard an address from the Israeli Consul General. He provided an update on the ongoing conflict in the region. I am proud to be one of many in the Senate that stand with Israel in their ongoing fight against Hamas.