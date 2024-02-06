Pro-migrant dems playing Russian roulette with our safety

If you're rushing to the airport and forget your photo ID, good luck being allowed on the plane.

But many migrants without "an acceptable form of identification," according to airport signs, don't need a photo. They get special treatment.

Migrants who have entered the country using President Joe Biden's new CBP (Customs and Border Protection) One app -- about 422,000 of them -- can fly domestically without photo ID.

A sign posted in Miami International Airport tells migrants: "1. Notify the TSA officer that you are a migrant. 2. The TSA officer will take a photo (optional). 3. If requested, provide your alien identification number or biographic information."

Taking a photo would allow the TSA officer to confirm that the person boarding matches the person pictured in the CBP One app. But the airport sign repeats, "Photo capture is voluntary." The migrant trying to board could be anybody.

An American without photo ID will likely be grilled for more than an hour and patted down, and their luggage will be gone over inch by inch while their plane takes off without them.

Business owner Connor Esraelian, who was flying from San Francisco to his home in Chicago, forgot his wallet with his photo ID. He filmed the 75-minute ordeal to get on the plane, posting it on TikTok. He called it "a nightmare."

He didn't get an E-ZPass, but migrants do.

This is our government kowtowing to the immigration lobby and putting Americans second, safety be damned.

Even worse is the 16-year delay in implementing the Real ID Act, passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks to prevent people from using lax forms of ID to illegally get on planes.