Pro-life support, Wallingford's position and Chamber awards in Jackson

Pro-life advocates gathered in Washington D.C. last week for the annual March for Life.

The two-day event featured rallies with various speeches provided by politicos and activists. Last year Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the march. It was the first time in the then-44-year history for a VP to speak.

Mr. Pence and his wife Karen welcomed leaders in the movement to the White House this year on the first night of the gathering. On Friday President Trump became the first sitting president to address attendees when he made remarks from the White House.

Pro-life marches, rallies and demonstrations -- including those locally -- are important. They raise awareness about the issue of life. Likewise, there's important work to be done in helping women who face unplanned pregnancies.

That's where groups like Options for Women come in. The organization serves women -- and expectant fathers -- who are faced with an unplanned pregnancy by helping them understand their options.

Other than abortion, those options include adoption and parenting. The organization does not provide or refer for abortion, but they do provide basic information for all options.

The goal for this faith-based organization is to support life and provide assistance to expecting parents before and after the birth of their child.

From providing first trimester ultrasounds and pregnancy tests to parenting classes (including those mandated by the state in some cases) to a free "store" where parents can shop (all the items are free and there are supplies of diapers), the organization is doing important work in our community that affirms life and treats women with dignity and respect.

Michelle Scherer, executive director, came on board in late 2013. While she was already pro-life and had a counseling background, it was a message she heard in church from a couple of board members that inspired her to take on the role as director.

"It was just one of those times where a whisper there said you need to talk to these folks after the presentation," Scherer said.

Those seeking help usually come to the organization through the website, optionsforwomencape.com, where there is an office line (573-339-2032), a text number (573-833-0170) and email (receptionist@optionsforwomencape.com). But Scherer said more referrals are now starting to come by word of mouth.

The support does not end when the child is born. Scherer said they follow families for the long-term and can be a resource for them.