Pro-life support, Wallingford's position and Chamber awards in Jackson

Pro-life advocates gathered in Washington D.C. last week for the annual March for Life.
The two-day event featured rallies with various speeches provided by politicos and activists. Last year Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the march. It was the first time in the then-44-year history for a VP to speak.
Mr. Pence and his wife Karen welcomed leaders in the movement to the White House this year on the first night of the gathering. On Friday President Trump became the first sitting president to address attendees when he made remarks from the White House.
Pro-life marches, rallies and demonstrations -- including those locally -- are important. They raise awareness about the issue of life. Likewise, there's important work to be done in helping women who face unplanned pregnancies.
That's where groups like Options for Women come in. The organization serves women -- and expectant fathers -- who are faced with an unplanned pregnancy by helping them understand their options.
Other than abortion, those options include adoption and parenting. The organization does not provide or refer for abortion, but they do provide basic information for all options.
The goal for this faith-based organization is to support life and provide assistance to expecting parents before and after the birth of their child.
From providing first trimester ultrasounds and pregnancy tests to parenting classes (including those mandated by the state in some cases) to a free "store" where parents can shop (all the items are free and there are supplies of diapers), the organization is doing important work in our community that affirms life and treats women with dignity and respect.
Michelle Scherer, executive director, came on board in late 2013. While she was already pro-life and had a counseling background, it was a message she heard in church from a couple of board members that inspired her to take on the role as director.
"It was just one of those times where a whisper there said you need to talk to these folks after the presentation," Scherer said.
Those seeking help usually come to the organization through the website, optionsforwomencape.com, where there is an office line (573-339-2032), a text number (573-833-0170) and email (receptionist@optionsforwomencape.com). But Scherer said more referrals are now starting to come by word of mouth.
The support does not end when the child is born. Scherer said they follow families for the long-term and can be a resource for them.
Unfortunately too many people think abortion is the only option. That's simply not true. Organizations like Options for Women, which many people support with their donations of money and time, have ways to help. It's such a compelling ministry. To all those who support this organization, thank you.
n
Congratulations to State Sen. Wayne Wallingford (R-Cape Girardeau) for being named chair of the Missouri Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss interviewed Wallingford recently about the chairmanship and moving forward on the governor's agenda to cut taxes for businesses and individuals. Coming off federal tax reform, this is an opportunity for Missouri to be more competitive with other states that are more business-friendly. It's also an opportunity to give a boost to the state economy through individual tax cuts and reform.
Wallingford is a smart individual with an impressive background in the military and business. However, beyond his intellect and ability to understand complex problems, he's one of the most prepared legislators.
If you missed the story on Jan. 13, you can read it at semissourian.com.
n
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet and awards program recently. Despite the area's first significant wintry precipitation, 571 community members attended the event -- a record attendance.
Taking home one of the top honors of the night was Billy Joe Thompson, the recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Award for lifetime community service.
"Billy Joe has always been a staple of our Jackson community," wrote Jackson Chamber director Brian Gerau in an email exchange. "He bleeds Jackson and we are fortunate to have him as a leading community leader."
Other award winners included: Justin McMullen, Jackson High School physical-education teacher, Educator of the Year; Arron Olivas, sales representative for Semo Imprints, Ambassador of the Year; BOLD Marketing, Business of the Year; Benchmark Graphics and Printing, Small Business of the Year; and Mondi Jackson, Industry of the Year.
As Gerau shared with me, this was a banner year for Jackson. The Chamber was named Missouri Chamber of the Year for 2017, and membership continues to grow.
Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.