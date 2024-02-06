Priorities for the City of Jackson in 2017

Happy New Year -- As we begin 2017 I would like to review Jackson's key goals for the year. These priorities were initially developed at the Board of Aldermen Retreat in October. They were then reconfirmed during the 2017 Budget Process.
The last few years have been a time of planning for a new Public Safety Building to house the Police Department. This year we will finalize these plans. The proposal is to design a new police station next to the present one and turn the present building over to the Fire Department. Presently, the two departments share the building which has become inadequate in terms of space and required needs. As part of this plan, in cooperation with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, a group is reviewing the opportunity to combine dispatch operations for more efficiency between the two departments. In addition, this year the city will propose how to pay for the new Public Safety Building. We are looking at several alternatives, one of which we will propose to the citizens for funding the building.
The Retail Sales Improvement Initiative will continue as a top priority for 2017. After last year's analysis and marketing plan development phase, this year we will move to an action phase. This will include hiring a Director of Retail Development, working with local and regional businesses to expand their businesses in Jackson and, finally, recruiting businesses outside our area to expand in Jackson.
The city will contract with the consulting engineering firm Lochmueller Group to develop a Traffic and Transportation Study. The study will initially start with the East Main Street corridor but will be expanded to include all of Jackson, including a review of traffic patterns, congestion and parking. After a successful Roundabout planning and construction project in 2016, the city needs to continue to ensure traffic and parking issues do not impede our growth and quality of life in Jackson.
Our Jackson Park System is a great asset. To ensure this continues, the city will review expanded use of the Civic Center and build a new "year round" bathroom to service the softball field's area. For the future, additional needs for youth sports fields will be reviewed, opportunities to expand the trail system and options to replace our present swimming facility will be explored.
The infrastructure upgrades for the water, waste water and electrical systems will include major projects. In 2017, we will spend $7.3 million of major upgrades to our infrastructure. These will ensure our present infrastructure remains in good working order and can handle our planned growth. These improvements will require our patience as streets, sidewalks and yards are dug up to replace old lines or to install new services.
The revitalization of the Uptown Jackson area has been a major emphasis and has been gaining momentum. The city will continue to work closely with the Uptown Jackson merchants, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and interested citizens to continue the economical and event activities expansion. A vibrant uptown area reflects on the whole city just as our park system adds to the quality of life for those that live in our area.
Finally, the City of Jackson is proposing to conduct a community survey of Jackson citizens, businesses, developers and area residents to assure our plans are in line with our customers. Jackson citizens, our businesses, developers and area residents are our customers. We should assure the use of our financial resources and the top priorities are what our customers desire.
There are many priorities for the City of Jackson but these are the ones that are at the top of my list. Working together, our region will have a great 2017 that will build for the future.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.