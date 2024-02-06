Priorities for the City of Jackson in 2017

Happy New Year -- As we begin 2017 I would like to review Jackson's key goals for the year. These priorities were initially developed at the Board of Aldermen Retreat in October. They were then reconfirmed during the 2017 Budget Process.

The last few years have been a time of planning for a new Public Safety Building to house the Police Department. This year we will finalize these plans. The proposal is to design a new police station next to the present one and turn the present building over to the Fire Department. Presently, the two departments share the building which has become inadequate in terms of space and required needs. As part of this plan, in cooperation with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, a group is reviewing the opportunity to combine dispatch operations for more efficiency between the two departments. In addition, this year the city will propose how to pay for the new Public Safety Building. We are looking at several alternatives, one of which we will propose to the citizens for funding the building.

The Retail Sales Improvement Initiative will continue as a top priority for 2017. After last year's analysis and marketing plan development phase, this year we will move to an action phase. This will include hiring a Director of Retail Development, working with local and regional businesses to expand their businesses in Jackson and, finally, recruiting businesses outside our area to expand in Jackson.

The city will contract with the consulting engineering firm Lochmueller Group to develop a Traffic and Transportation Study. The study will initially start with the East Main Street corridor but will be expanded to include all of Jackson, including a review of traffic patterns, congestion and parking. After a successful Roundabout planning and construction project in 2016, the city needs to continue to ensure traffic and parking issues do not impede our growth and quality of life in Jackson.

Our Jackson Park System is a great asset. To ensure this continues, the city will review expanded use of the Civic Center and build a new "year round" bathroom to service the softball field's area. For the future, additional needs for youth sports fields will be reviewed, opportunities to expand the trail system and options to replace our present swimming facility will be explored.