Priorities for Jackson in 2023

As we begin 2023, it is important that we set priority goals for the City of Jackson for the upcoming year. These goals were initially compiled by the Board of Aldermen last fall and have since been refined, included and approved in the 2023 budget.

Overall, the objective of the city's infrastructure strategy is to prepare our community of more than 15,000 people for continued growth in population and commercial business over the next 20 years. The city then sets specific priorities each year. These are major goals that typically require project timelines and constant observation.

The City of Jackson also has "overarching" responsibilities that are ongoing and understood to always be priorities. These everyday priorities are providing active public safety, as well as maintaining the electric, water, sewer, sanitation and transportation infrastructure.

The first priority in 2023 is to complete the updated Jackson Comprehensive Plan. The new plan will help guide the city in planning for future development including expansion through annexation, zoning and utility extensions. This comprehensive plan will be an important guide in the path forward for Jackson.

The next priority is roads and bridges for improved traffic flow. The key priority is the completion of West Mary Street Bridge Project. This project also includes the construction of missing sidewalks from the new bridge to North Russell Avenue. The important annual concrete and asphalt roadway maintenance programs have been included in the budget. Public utility relocations for MoDOT's upcoming Highway 61 and Bridge Project will be completed. Sidewalks will also be constructed along East Main Street between Belleview Street and the Shawnee Boulevard roundabout. This project will be paid for through a combination of ARPA funds and a grant from MoDOT.

Substantial completion is planned for a new electric substation on South Old Orchard Road to serve the properties near Exits 99 and 102. The new substation will soon provide reliable city electric service that allows for commercial expansion along Interstate 55 to move forward.

The multi-year sewer system facility plan will also begin in 2022 and upgrades to the wastewater plant will soon commence. These plans were made possible by the passage of the Wastewater Bond Issue in April of 2022. The water system upgrades that started in 2016 will continue in 2023.