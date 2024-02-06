Prevailing wage law costs taxpayers, local contractors

Because of Missouri’s prevailing wage laws, our schools will pay 20 percent to 30 percent or more for an identical flooring installation than a commercial business or residential customer across the street from the school would have to pay, for no other reason than because we are using public tax dollars. This is an indefensible, nonsensical mandate, and one that you as an individual would not tolerate if the roles were reversed and you had to personally pay a higher rate just because you were an individual.

One of the common arguments supporting prevailing wage is that it “promotes skilled local tradesmen and discourages unskilled out-of-state workers from working on local projects.” Well, it actually has the reverse effect. It forces local skilled tradesmen and contractors to submit bids that have to compete with larger non-local contractors who in many cases can beat their prices with other economies of scale and who have the resources to keep up with all of the bureaucratic paperwork. Is this fair for our local work force? I will submit to you that it takes more local contractors out of the running for local projects than it brings in.

Our resolution makes no statement about local wages. I come from many generations of carpenters and other tradesmen, and fully support skilled workers making as much as they can. This resolution also makes no statement against unions. Union workers take pride in their level of training and expertise and have provided excellent work product for our schools every day. What this resolution does is make a statement about the unnecessary and wasteful spending of tax dollars by mandating that ALL contracts using public funds must pay workers an inflated wage rate for their projects, regardless of what local wage scales dictate.

Finally, the Annual Delegate Assembly of the Missouri School Boards Association voted in support of repeal of Missouri’s prevailing wage laws at their last assembly. Advocacy is yet another primary role of local school boards. We are charged with considering and advocating to our local officials and state legislators about issues that affect public education. That is what we’re doing. Advocating on behalf of local taxpayers, local contractors and our schools. Exactly what we were elected to do.

Tony Smee is the vice president of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Directors.