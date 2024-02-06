All sections
OpinionDecember 11, 2018
Presidents cross the aisle for George H.W. Bush funeral
Adrienne Ross avatar
Adrienne Ross
From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton listen during a State Funeral at the National Cathedral for former President George H.W. Bush.Alex Brandon ~ Associated Press

Former President George H.W. Bush was laid to rest last week. The nation mourned his loss, particularly those closest to him: his family and friends, who regarded him as more than the 41st President of the United States; they saw him as a model husband, father, and grandfather. However, the rest of us were privileged to see him on Wednesday as a unifier.

I am not among those who chose to watch any of the observances on television. I did later watch a portion of a clip of former President George W. Bush eulogizing his father -- a eulogy that garnered praise across the political spectrum. I heard many words of adoration and respect, but it's mostly what I saw as he spoke that gripped me, rather than what I heard.

I saw every living U.S. president sitting in the same aisle to pay their respects to the U.S. president who was no longer among us on earth. I saw America's commanders in chief come together, sit together, honor together and reflect together -- not just in one room, but in close proximity. I saw the current first lady and former first ladies do the same as they sat alongside their husbands. And, as an American, my heart swelled with pride. I posted a screenshot of that aisle, all of them sitting together, and I wrote, "I don't care who disagrees with me, and I don't care what side of the political aisle you sit on, as an American, this image makes me proud. God bless America." The numbers of those who responded positively to that sentiment continue to rise, and our shared sentiment reminds me of who we are -- together.

Do not misunderstand. I am not so delusional as to believe that some great truce has occurred, that slings and arrows will not still be fired. I know some of them cannot even stand each other. Even George H.W. Bush, as great as his son declared in his eulogy he was, cannot manage to heal all of that. But he did manage to cause civility to manifest and American values to prevail. He did not take the road others have traveled -- causing further division by banning certain people from his funeral. He was bigger than that. The sadness of his death brought a unique moment of joy in American history that we should all be proud of. I got to witness it and, therefore, am a part of that history. In my own home, nowhere near the aisle where they all sat, hours later as I watched a video clip, I still partook of that great American moment -- and it stirred my heart, as it apparently stirred others' hearts.

I did read a few comments from a couple of people about tension they sensed toward President Donald Trump and first lady Melania and a cold shoulder or two. I don't doubt it; I just don't care. Former presidents are not former humans. They, too, have feelings, and with all the words spoken, all the battles fought, and yes, all the insults hurled, awkwardness is to be expected -- even if unintentional. An absence of tension would be just ... well, inhuman -- robotic. No one should be offended that Trump was not scooped up into a tight embrace. That's not what this moment was all about. This wasn't about Trump. This was about honoring a former president who passed away -- someone who served his country and his family. The moment did not call for fake displays of affection. It called for statesmen and stateswomen to represent the highest office in the land and the best country in the world in mourning, in tribute, in dignity -- doing justice to the memory of one of our own.

And with that being the expectation, I say to Presidents Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter, "Well done, my fellow Americans."

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.

