President Xi makes our homeless disappear

Here in sunny Los Angeles, it's raining.

It's too bad it didn't rain real hard Nov. 11.

It might have helped firefighters put out the enormous fire under the 10 Freeway near downtown before the heat weakened the pillars and forced the highway to be closed.

The fire — which officials now say was arson — erupted near a village of homeless people living in their colorful tents, trailers and sleeping bags.

It was fed by huge stacks of wood pallets that were illegally stored in the underpass.

Gov. Gavin Newsom promised the freeway will only be closed for the next month or so while repairs are made 24/7.

I'm sure that's good news for the 300,000 drivers who were using the highway each day.

Gov. Newsom would never dare say that "houseless" persons might have had anything to do with the inferno. He acted like the fire was an act of nature. A lightning strike, or maybe climate change.

He didn't seem worried about the fate of the homeless people displaced by the freeway fire.

They were a small part of the city's 70,000-plus homeless population, and they'll be able to easily find other underpasses and sidewalks.

That happy ending might not happen for thousands of homeless citizens who suddenly disappeared from downtown San Francisco during the last two weeks.

They were living happily in their sidewalk homesteads until China's Xi Jinping and other leaders came to town for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The summit was in the international news last week for several reasons, most of them embarrassing to the United States.

The good news was President Joe Biden met face-to-face with Xi for four hours of serious talk without needing a nap.