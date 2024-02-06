President Trump is making progress on the opioid crisis

Since President Donald Trump's first day in office, and from my first day as his health secretary, our country's opioid crisis has been one of our most challenging missions. But there were always sources of inspiration: We heard from the Americans on the front lines of the fight against addiction, and we set about bringing them what they needed to continue the fight.

Today, thanks to President Donald Trump's leadership and the hard work of so many, there are clear signs that we are beginning to turn the tide. According to provisional data, total drug overdose deaths in the United States dropped 5 percent from 2017 to 2018 -- the first drop in more than two decades.

Our united efforts are succeeding. From the federal government's work to the inspiring efforts of communities, families, and individuals across America, we are making real progress and lives are being saved every day.

But we are still far from declaring victory. Deaths from drug overdoses remain at historically high levels, and the Trump Administration will not let up in this fight. That's why, this month, President Donald Trump announced $1.8 billion in new grants to state and local governments, including $23.29 million being sent to Missouri.

One grant program, issued by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, provides flexible funding to state governments to support prevention, treatment, and recovery services in the ways that meet their needs. We have ensured that this grant program, made possible by funding President Donald Trump secured from Congress, is focused on providing evidence-based treatment, including the gold standard for treating opioid addiction -- medication-assisted treatment. We are making real progress in this regard: Administration estimates suggest that approximately 1.27 million Americans are now receiving medication-assisted treatment -- up from 921,000 in 2016 -- out of about 2 million Americans with opioid use disorder.