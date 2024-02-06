President Joe Biden's discriminatory first year

Last January, newly elected President Joe Biden pledged to fight racism and unify the nation. Instead, during his first year he's imposed a harsh agenda of racism in everything from distributing pandemic-relief aid to allocating scarce medicines for COVID patients. Racial favoritism is affecting every way Americans are treated by this administration.

New guidance from Biden's Food and Drug Administration instructs states to reserve monoclonal antibody drugs for patients with medical risk factors such as obesity and kidney disease. But here's the catch: The FDA is also urging race and ethnicity to be considered risk factors, apart from medical condition. So a Black patient with no health problems automatically will be put ahead of a white patient in the same situation.

Biden's Treasury Department is rolling out a $10 billion program to aid small-business owners with loans and grants. Businesses owned by minorities, women, non-English speakers and ex-cons go to the front of line.

Biden administration regulators use weasel words to obscure the truth about who will benefit from this State Small Business Credit Initiative. Regulators say "disadvantaged" groups, but that's defined by race and ethnicity, not actual hardship.

Eligibility also includes anyone who has had "long-term residence in an environment isolated from the mainstream of American society." Translation: ex-cons. White male business owners who obey the law and have never been incarcerated are out of luck.

It's more of the same. Biden's American Rescue Act, passed in March, is riddled with discrimination. That law divvied up taxpayer dollars to benefit minorities and shortchange white people in the name of equity. Minority farmers were offered no-strings loan forgiveness by Biden's Agriculture Department, but white farmers were ineligible.

Biden's Restaurant Revitalization Fund pushed minority and female restaurant owners to the front of the line for whopping giveaways -- up to $10 million per business owner. Sorry, white men.

Federal judges have suspended these programs until white challengers get their day in court. But Biden persists, pandering to his political supporters. Equal rights be damned.

The infrastructure bill passed in November is chock-full of anti-white racism. It includes grants to install solar and wind technologies in depressed areas. But when contractors bid, minority-owned businesses will get selected first.