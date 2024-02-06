President Joe Biden continues to wreck our world

The world is nothing but murders, massacres and the threat of war.

It's gotten so bad, you wake up and ask, "Who died overnight?" Or "Whose rockets and bombs hit who this time?"

I'll go out on a limb here and blame most of the world's turmoil and tragedy on President Joe Biden and his handlers.

Three years into his presidency, Biden has already got us mixed up in two bloody wars, blown our Southern border wide-open, brought us 8% inflation and too much other trouble and pain to list.

President Barack Obama's warning quip that Joe has a way of screwing up everything he touches came true a long time ago — at home and abroad.

President Biden did nothing when he had the chance to stop the bloody and dangerous war between Russia and Ukraine — before it started.

Now half of the Middle East is about to go to war following the attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel and slaughtered 1,400 men, women and children on Oct. 7.

And while Israel's missiles and ground forces are in Gaza paying back Hamas for their crimes against humanity, what is Joe doing?

Playing both sides at the same time.

After the attack, Biden quickly pledged to fully support Israel and said it had the right to defend itself by crossing into Gaza and wiping out Hamas.

But last week, as our college campuses and city streets went wild with demonstrators protesting Israel's bombing of Gaza, the White House announced it was speeding up the development of its national strategy to battle ... "Islamophobia".

For decades, the leading victims of religious hate crimes have been Jews, who make up 2.4% of our population but suffer 60% of hate crimes.

Acts of antisemitism are up 300% since last year and have spiked since Oct. 7.

But what Biden was most worried about last week was protecting American Muslims from hatred and violence.

His anti-Islamophobia announcement was designed to please pro-Palestinian protesters and the Democrat Party's left wing in Congress — the 10-member Squad of "progressives" led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.