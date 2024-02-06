President Joe Biden continues to wreck our world

The world is nothing but murders, massacres and the threat of war.
It's gotten so bad, you wake up and ask, "Who died overnight?" Or "Whose rockets and bombs hit who this time?"
I'll go out on a limb here and blame most of the world's turmoil and tragedy on President Joe Biden and his handlers.
Three years into his presidency, Biden has already got us mixed up in two bloody wars, blown our Southern border wide-open, brought us 8% inflation and too much other trouble and pain to list.
President Barack Obama's warning quip that Joe has a way of screwing up everything he touches came true a long time ago — at home and abroad.
President Biden did nothing when he had the chance to stop the bloody and dangerous war between Russia and Ukraine — before it started.
Now half of the Middle East is about to go to war following the attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel and slaughtered 1,400 men, women and children on Oct. 7.
And while Israel's missiles and ground forces are in Gaza paying back Hamas for their crimes against humanity, what is Joe doing?
Playing both sides at the same time.
After the attack, Biden quickly pledged to fully support Israel and said it had the right to defend itself by crossing into Gaza and wiping out Hamas.
But last week, as our college campuses and city streets went wild with demonstrators protesting Israel's bombing of Gaza, the White House announced it was speeding up the development of its national strategy to battle ... "Islamophobia".
For decades, the leading victims of religious hate crimes have been Jews, who make up 2.4% of our population but suffer 60% of hate crimes.
Acts of antisemitism are up 300% since last year and have spiked since Oct. 7.
But what Biden was most worried about last week was protecting American Muslims from hatred and violence.
His anti-Islamophobia announcement was designed to please pro-Palestinian protesters and the Democrat Party's left wing in Congress — the 10-member Squad of "progressives" led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The Squad is anti-Israel, pro-Palestine and, as far as I'm concerned, pro-Hamas and anti-American.
But what worries me most about them is the Americans who voted them into office.
Each member of Congress represents 600,000 people. Let's say about half of them turn out to vote.
That means to win a House seat, in a two-way race you have to get at least 150,001 of those 300,000 votes.
If you add up the votes for the eight original Squad members, that means at least 1.2 million Americans are OK with the radical politics of AOC and her crew.
Who are those voters and what are they thinking? We know many of them are anti-American and anti-Israel.
Are they ever going to do more than just march around waving Palestine flags or tearing down posters of Israeli hostage pictures?
Are they potential terrorists? Most likely, no. But I'm still fearful of them.
I also fear for my country because Squad voters and so many politically naive and indoctrinated college students are so radicalized — thanks to the left-wing professors we conservatives have been trying to warn the country about for half a century.
Meanwhile, I have an idea to get the hostages in Gaza freed and maybe bring a cease-fire to the Middle East before any more people die.
I'd like to trade Joe Biden to Hamas for all the hostages.
I don't think the thugs who run Hamas would give me anything just for Joe.
So to sweeten the deal I'd throw in $10 billion in cash — but Hamas would also have to take Kamala.
I've never worked for the State Department, but I think my plan might work.
Dr. Jill might be upset by the swap, but Joe wouldn't mind. He wouldn't even know he was in Gaza. He'd just think he was in one of his summer homes.
