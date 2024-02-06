Preparing for post-Roe America

This year may be the last January March for Life. I've attended many of the annual anti-abortion gatherings in our nation's capital, and it's a sight to behold. There's always a big showing from North Dakota, thanks to the University of Mary in Bismarck. The day before the march, I almost always encounter students from Louisiana at Mass at St. Matthew's Cathedral. Many students spend the night in the basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, some in vigil, others catching some sleep in the side chapels and everywhere else there is space.

The March for Life is on one level a protest of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in all three trimesters of pregnancy. But, more importantly, it's a celebration of life. Roe was decided on January 22, 1973. If it's overturned by the Supreme Court in June, I'm hoping the march will move to that summer month and transition to a gathering of Thanksgiving. And there will still be many reasons to take a stand against abortion, as the procedure will likely remain legal in many states.

There are all kinds of caricatures and misconceptions about the anti-abortion movement. We don't want to put women in jail. We don't want them to suffer or be alone. All too often, the pressures are too great for a woman to consider anything but abortion. But women are capable of amazing things when they find people who want to support them and help them make the right choice both for themselves and their child. We march for life not only to oppose abortion, but to celebrate the women who have made courageous choices to give life -- to mother in challenging circumstances or choose adoption.

But such women and their choices are not supported by our culture -- they have to fight every step of the way in our disposable, life-denying culture.