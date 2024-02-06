Prayers in isolation

There have been a few moments in recent weeks when the new reality of the coronavirus epidemic hit me in special ways. One of them was when Amazon put books on the bottom of its priority list. Bookish type that I am, that is what Amazon is for me: books. And I've rediscovered the bookstores and distributors I used to rely on before Amazon made things so simple. I'm thinking I really shouldn't go back. Aren't we all having a renewed appreciation for the smaller businesses in our lives and the people behind them?

Of course, there have been more serious moments, like when I realized I'd have to go into isolation because of likely direct exposure to the virus. It isn't really an introvert's dream when solitude's dished out with all the anxieties of the moment. But all these realizations come with tremendous gratitude.

Surprisingly, though, I was most rattled when I read about a cruise ship full of people who are not deboarding anytime soon. The name of the boat sounded remarkably familiar -- Holland America's Zaandam. I was on it less than a year ago, for a fundraising cruise for my employer, National Review. Besides a lovely trip, it was a great chance to mingle and talk with the magazine's readers and writers. It was truly a privilege.

This Saint Joseph's day, March 19, I couldn't go to Mass -- a reality that is so foreign to me, as someone who normally gets to go to Mass daily, wherever I am traveling -- but I was brought back in prayer to my visit to the Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal, right before getting onto the Zaandam for the National Review cruise. The Montreal church is a veritable fortress of prayer. It wraps you in a warm parental love, and imparts a confidence about trusting in the love of God, who will not abandon us. Is there a message that could be more helpful right now, as we look for hope beyond this moment and want to believe that there is a purpose to the suffering the people on the front lines of this plague are experiencing?