Prayer breakfast features stories of faith, God's providence

Few days of the year are more inspiring than the Presidentï¿½s Prayer Breakfast. The breakfast began in 1953 during the Eisenhower administration. Now 66, years later, more than 3,000 people attended the annual breakfast on Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.

I attended the breakfast in 2005 when then-congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson was co-chairwoman of the breakfast. It remains one of the more memorable events in my life, seeing members of both parties gathered not as Republicans and Democrats but as children of God who sought the Almightyï¿½s guidance and direction.

Since then, I always look forward to watching and reading about the prayer breakfast. The messages are inspiring. And they challenge me to grow in my own faith.

Speakers talk about the importance of their relationship with Christ, the power of prayer and seeking to do the Lordï¿½s work on earth. And of course, prayers are offered throughout the morning.

One of the first speakers this year was Maj. Scott Smiley. An Army veteran, Smiley was injured by a suicide bomber while serving in Iraq. The explosion left him paralyzed on one side and completely blind.

Smiley regained used of his side that was paralyzed.

ï¿½I truly felt worthless,ï¿½ he said about the immediate time at Walter Reed Medical Center following the explosion. But he was reminded of his favorite verse, Philippians 4:13: ï¿½I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.ï¿½

ï¿½It was the love of God and my family that enabled me to believe in that verse again,ï¿½ Smiley said with his wife, Tiffany, by his side.

Smiley would become the Armyï¿½s first blind officer and company commander. Heï¿½s also completed the Iron Man, earned an MBA from Duke and is the author of the book ï¿½Hope Unseen.ï¿½

Smiley told the crowd, ï¿½It was this love and support that I began to understand that we are not fighting in a world that is seen, but in a world that is unseen. And it is the faith that we have that carries us forward every moment. No matter what trials and tribulations may face us, if we stay the true course, we can live with a purpose and live with a faith. And we all can do all things through Christ who gives us strength.ï¿½

President Donald Trump shared several inspiring stories of individuals who have stood on Godï¿½s promises.