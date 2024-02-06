Prayer and the presidency should always go together

Last weekend President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Mclean Bible Church, a nondenominational megachurch in Northern Virginian. The Sunday service followed the Virginia Beach mass shooting and was also previously designated — unrelatedly — as a day of prayer for the president and other government leaders.

Upon Trump’s arrival, well-known pastor David Platt agreed to bring the president on stage for prayer.

It was a stirring invocation, centered around 1 Timothy 2 which calls on believers to pray for those in authority. Platt closed with the following:

“Please, O God, give him wisdom and help him to lead our country alongside other leaders,” Platt said with one hand holding his Bible and the other on the president’s shoulder. “We pray today for leaders in Congress. We pray for leaders in courts. We pray for leaders in national and state levels. Please, O God, help us to look to you, help us to trust in your Word, help us to seek your wisdom and live in ways that reflect your love and your grace, your righteousness and your justice. We pray for your blessings on our president toward that end.”

It was a powerful moment and a model example of what Christians should do daily: Pray for our leaders, Republicans and Democrats, that they would lead with wisdom and seek the Almighty’s direction.

Unfortunately, Platt caught flak for agreeing to pray for the president even though Trump did not speak on stage after the prayer. Later in the day Platt penned a letter to his church explaining why he agreed to pray for the president.

We should never have to explain why we would pray for the president — or anyone for that matter.

This week also memorialized the 75th anniversary of D-Day. On June 6, 1944 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France to battle the Nazis in what is now considered a turning point in World War II.

Trump delivered an excellent speech at the memorial in France, one even praised by his critics.

The speech included personal stories of soldiers in attendance and those long gone. While specific in nature, the speech was a reminder of America’s leadership over the course of history, and, above all, it was a reminder we are a nation of faith in God.