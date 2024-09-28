Sunday, September 29
65°F /
Cape Girardeau
Latest
News
Business
Sports
Semoball
Obituaries
A&E
Opinion
World
E-Edition
All sections
E-Edition
Obituaries
News
Latest Stories
Business
Sports
Health
Arts & Entertainment
Photo & Video
History
Food
Faith
Submit Speak Out
Opinion
Community
Family
Education
semoEvents
World
Links
Contact Us
Newsletters
Terms of Service
AI Policy
Shopping
Classifieds
Auctions
Homes
SEMO Search
Jobs
Submission Forms
Speak Out
Submit a Story or Photo
Submit Classified
Delisting Request
Submit Event
Wedding Form
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Opinion
September 27, 2024
Prayer 9-27-24
Discover a heartfelt prayer that celebrates the freedom to worship and honors Jesus as the King of kings.
Receive Daily Headlines FREE
Sign up today!
Sign Up
O Lord Jesus, thank you that we can freely worship you, our King of kings. Amen
Related
Opinion
Sep. 28
Prayer 9-28-24
Opinion
Sep. 28
Letter: GOP is a weird party
Opinion
Sep. 27
Purcell: Candidates are supporting the trades
Opinion
Sep. 26
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
Opinion
Sep. 26
York: Kamala Harris' never-ending border dodge
Opinion
Sep. 26
Prayer 9-26-24
Opinion
Sep. 26
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trump or Kamala Harris -- won't have a mandate
Opinion
Sep. 26
Speak Out 9-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREE
Sign up today!
Sign Up
130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Classifieds
Auctions
Homes
SEMO Search
Jobs
Links
Contact Us
Newsletters
Terms of Service
AI Policy
Submission Forms
Speak Out
Submit a Story or Photo
Submit Classified
Delisting Request
Submit Event
Wedding Form
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
© 2024 rustmedia
Terms
Privacy