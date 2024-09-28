All sections
OpinionSeptember 27, 2024
Prayer 9-27-24
Discover a heartfelt prayer that celebrates the freedom to worship and honors Jesus as the King of kings.
O Lord Jesus, thank you that we can freely worship you, our King of kings. Amen

