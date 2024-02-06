Praise for 'polarizing' politicians

"He's too polarizing." "She's too divisive." Ever hear those descriptions of politicians or leaders, the purpose of which is to convince people that Mr. or Mrs. So-and-So is too dangerous to even consider supporting? I call nonsense on the whole thing. Who wants to support milquetoast men and women more interested in not being labeled polarizing than in being principled?

One dictionary definition of "polarize" is "to divide or cause to divide into two sharply contrasting groups or sets of opinions or beliefs." In other words, as I see it, it means to be principled. Why is that something to shun?

There's a reason one person runs a campaign against another. If you don't have enough of a contrast to separate yourself from your potential opponent, why would you bother running in the first place? What a waste of time! The distinctions are what make the difference. So if you're not polarizing, save yourself time and money, get a yard sign with the other person's name on it, and just be done with it. But if you're going to put yourself out there, I say polarize the mess out of it.

The so-called quest to find a non-polarizing political figure is linked to the faux idea that leaders are supposed to unify. If they can't unify, they can't serve. Sounds convincing, doesn't it? I admit there's something to be said for unity. But you can't unify with the unacceptable.

I've said many times over many years that being called polarizing is a compliment, not an insult. Don't be fooled by the "Coexist" mantra. Leave the phrase to bumper stickers. Here's the thing about "coexisting": Light and dark don't. I'm not talking about being ornery or obnoxious, but I am talking about being true to what you believe in and what you stand for. Some things are right, and some things are just not. "Light" is called "light" for a reason: It ain't darkness. How do you non-polarize yourself from being a light that exposes what's dark? You don't, or at least you shouldn't.