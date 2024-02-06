Praise for 'polarizing' politicians

"He's too polarizing." "She's too divisive." Ever hear those descriptions of politicians or leaders, the purpose of which is to convince people that Mr. or Mrs. So-and-So is too dangerous to even consider supporting? I call nonsense on the whole thing. Who wants to support milquetoast men and women more interested in not being labeled polarizing than in being principled?
One dictionary definition of "polarize" is "to divide or cause to divide into two sharply contrasting groups or sets of opinions or beliefs." In other words, as I see it, it means to be principled. Why is that something to shun?
There's a reason one person runs a campaign against another. If you don't have enough of a contrast to separate yourself from your potential opponent, why would you bother running in the first place? What a waste of time! The distinctions are what make the difference. So if you're not polarizing, save yourself time and money, get a yard sign with the other person's name on it, and just be done with it. But if you're going to put yourself out there, I say polarize the mess out of it.
The so-called quest to find a non-polarizing political figure is linked to the faux idea that leaders are supposed to unify. If they can't unify, they can't serve. Sounds convincing, doesn't it? I admit there's something to be said for unity. But you can't unify with the unacceptable.
I've said many times over many years that being called polarizing is a compliment, not an insult. Don't be fooled by the "Coexist" mantra. Leave the phrase to bumper stickers. Here's the thing about "coexisting": Light and dark don't. I'm not talking about being ornery or obnoxious, but I am talking about being true to what you believe in and what you stand for. Some things are right, and some things are just not. "Light" is called "light" for a reason: It ain't darkness. How do you non-polarize yourself from being a light that exposes what's dark? You don't, or at least you shouldn't.
We can take the life issue as an example. If you're President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence and believe innocent human life must be protected, how can you unite with Joe Biden or Sen. Kamala Harris's commitment to abortion, and why would you want to? You should be polarizing. What's the alternative? Compromising life to fit in and be considered a uniter? In the words of Joe Biden's refrain during Thursday's debate, "C'mon, man!" In my words, "Get that mess outta here!"
Another example: If you believe in school choice, as do the president and vice president, because it serves students well, how do you unite with a commitment to teachers' unions even to the detriment of the young people you purport to care about? You don't. Instead, you proudly wave the polarizing badge because the alternative is to sell out your values and young folks with them. This is especially important because many low income and "minority" students are the ones who pay the price for your "I don't want to be polarizing" position, the young folks the left says they care about -- until it comes to actually supporting something statistics show will benefit them and provide an opportunity to level the playing field.
When it comes to what really matters, take compromise off the table. Many of the ridiculers are ridiculous; you can't do or not do enough to make them respect or even like you. They're not looking for compromise anyway; they're looking for agreement. Your refusal to give them that will only serve to further drive a wedge -- more polarization -- between you and them, as it should.
If you haven't voted early, one week from today, you will walk into a polling station to vote. Don't expect to read about politics in my column next week. By then, you will have already made up your mind, so I'll say this now and write about something completely non-Election Dayish then: With the state the nation is in, it's a beautiful thing that on Nov. 3, you get to choose between one polarizing presidential candidate and another. Choose wisely because those distinctions will help determine the direction of the nation, and those distinctions may never be more important than they are right now.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
