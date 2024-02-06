Powerful arguments to keep 'trans ed' out of schools

School districts are embroiled in a battle over whether to teach children from kindergarten to third grade about being transgender. Advocates recommend teachers read their young students "Introducing Teddy," a book about a boy teddy bear who transitions to be a girl, calling it a heartwarming story "about being true to yourself."

Trans advocates make changing genders sound like a cakewalk. It's easier for teddy bears than for people.

For honest answers on what belongs in public schools, follow the science and the U.S. Constitution.

First, the science: A staggering 99% plus of the population do not have the physical traits that cause someone to become transgender. People with gender dysphoria -- a condition that causes extreme distress -- deserve empathy and respect. But only 0.6% of the adult population have it, according to UCLA's Williams Institute, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

A classroom lesson proposed for New Jersey 6-year-olds called "Pink, Blue and Purple" says children should be taught that "You might feel like you're a girl even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are 'boy' parts ... No matter how you feel, you're perfectly normal."

Normal, no. It is a rare condition. Most gender dysphoria manifests in early childhood, according to a 2020 study at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, so guidance counselors and teachers should be trained to offer families help. But there's no reason to incorporate it into the curriculum, inviting children to choose their pronouns and confusing the 99% who don't have the condition.

The Human Rights Campaign and other LGBTQ+ advocacy groups ignore this science and insist that someone with "boy parts" can become a girl and vice versa.

These groups are teaming up with the National Education Association to steamroll schools into disseminating this false claim, even designating national reading days when school kids are indoctrinated with lessons about transgender characters like those in the books "I Am Jazz" or "Born Ready: The True Story of a Boy Named Penelope."

Scientists are still debating actual causes, but a consensus is emerging that people with gender dysphoria have "a brain structure" that does not match their genitalia at birth.