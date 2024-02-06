Pot calls kettle a 'black ... prop'

I confess I pondered whether to write this because the dude apologized. But I’ve chosen to move ahead for two reasons: 1) it might enlighten others and 2) it doesn’t seem he has learned his lesson.

Last week was a major moment in the U.S, as President Donald Trump scored a victory when Congress signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and he signed it. Most importantly, it’s a win for the American people. Already, we see the benefits of the legislation. So far, seven major companies have announced bonuses and pay raises for their employees, and businesses are expanding. This should have made Christmas even merrier for Americans.

It has been a long journey to get to this point. Many heads and hands were part of the process, so the president took time to celebrate and allow those instrumental in it to stand alongside him and say a few words on the South Lawn of the White House last Wednesday.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was one of those people. He stood next to Trump, clearly visible on camera, which was fitting, considering his hard work on tax reform. The president recognized his dedication, and his colleagues, no doubt, appreciated his efforts. Unfortunately, however, the left does what the left does: wields the race card. Flashing it, of course, is usually a smokescreen for the racism embedded in their DNA.

Andy Ostroy, whose Twitter profile identifies him as a “Huffington Post contributor” in addition to being a “Political/Pop Culture Analyst” and “Blogger,” proved his left-wing bonafides when he went after Scott. Now, take note: it’s a violation of the left’s playbook to tolerate anyone’s saying anything negative about a black person — unless that black person is a conservative. In that case, all bets are off, the wild animals are released from their cages and the Roman carnival becomes all the more entertaining.

Ostroy wears many hats, but obviously, not one hard enough to protect his head from the pounding he must have taken and that has taken a toll on him.