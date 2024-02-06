Post-Roe America begins now

"Nights of Rage" are how some pro-abortion activists described their plans for the days following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. By the time you read this, I hope we will know it was all talk from extremists. But in the weeks after the draft leak of the decision, there was violence. In a country of division, can we at least stand up against more violence — even beyond the violence of abortion?

For a half-century, the anti-abortion movement has been making the case for the humanity of the unborn child. We've prayed. We've peacefully protested. Most years, it didn't really make the secular news, but we've marched on Washington every frigid January, begging the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. It hasn't been fun, but every year we see more and more young people, filled with hopeful joy this wrong will be righted.

Anyone who has ever seen a sonogram knows there is a developing child in the womb. President Joe Biden recently made a slip and said a woman should have a right to abort her child. It was unintentional on his part, I assume, given the left's decadeslong insistence on euphemisms when it comes to abortion. But let's talk about the child, thank you. Let's talk about abortion. Let's talk about what it actually is: Not health care. Not freedom. Death.

And that violence that abortion insists on is manifesting itself in outbursts of violence on the streets and against anti-abortion women's care centers. Graffiti. Firebombs. There are groups whose names I won't mention because I don't want to give them more attention. I've experienced one of them in New York. They taunt. They spit. They harass. They blockade. They don't really want to have a conversation or debate. They want to drown out prayer. Heaven forbid a scared mom know there are people taking the time to pray for her. If they don't drown us out, sometimes a young mother stops to talk with a sidewalk counselor and reconsiders her abortion. If you're actually pro-choice, that shouldn't be the greatest threat there is: that a woman actually knows and decides she can be the mother she already is.

As we awaited the Supreme Court decision, 250 or so women met in Philadelphia. Some were young, some with more experience serving as mentors and spiritual directors. The gathering, an annual event called the GIVEN Forum, is an opportunity for young Catholic women to explore who they are in the light of God's plan. It's a radical concept in our modern world: that we have been made by a creator for a purpose, with specific gifts. And the fullness of joy and freedom comes in seeking that plan, doing His will.